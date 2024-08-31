Six Times Prince Harry Made the Most Cruel Jabs at the Royal Family

6 Times Prince Harry Harshly Criticized the Royal Family

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Kevin Winter

In 2020, the Duke of Sussex resigned from his royal responsibilities and relocated to the U.S. with his wife, Meghan Markle. Since then, Prince Harry has repeatedly criticized his experiences within the royal family, often focusing on the strained relations with his father, King Charles III, and his brother, Prince William. Harry and Markle have attacked the royal family in their controversial 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview, their Netflix series, and Harry's memoir Spare. Here are six of Harry's most intense jabs at his family members.

1. When the Royal Family Wasn't Supportive Following Princess Diana's Unfortunate Death

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Jayne Fincher

Last August, Harry claimed that no royal family member was there for him after his mom, Princess Diana, died in 1997. As reported by The Telegraph, Harry said, “Losing my mum at such a young age, the trauma that I had I was never really aware of. It was never discussed, I never really talked about it and I suppressed it like most youngsters would have done.” He added, “The biggest struggle for me was no one around me really could help. I didn’t have that support structure, that network, or that expert advice to identify what was actually going on with me."

2. When They Ill-Treated Meghan Markle

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Bryan Bedder

Since Markle fell in love with Harry, her bond with the royal family has been quite rocky. They got married in May 2018, but it later came to light that the royal family wasn't supportive of them. Tensions arose between Markle and Princess Kate Middleton, particularly over the bridesmaids' dresses for Markle's wedding. Harry and Markle have also accused the royal family of being neglectful toward Markle's mental health struggles. Additionally, tensions also arose between Harry and William over the fast pace of Harry and Markle's relationship, as reported by Us Weekly.

3. When Prince William Physically Attacked Prince Harry

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Toby Melville

In his memoir Spare, Harry alleged that William physically attacked him. He said, "He set down [a glass of] water, called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripped my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog's bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out." According to the BBC, Harry also wrote that William left but came back looking sorry and apologized.

4. When No Mental Health Support Was Provided to Harry

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Niall Carson

Harry once shared his battle with mental health during his time in the royal family. In his Netflix series Heart of Invictus, he revealed that after returning from Afghanistan, no one was there to support him. According to Harry, his father ignored his struggles by suggesting that his own experiences should be the same for Harry. As reported by ABC News, Harry said, "That doesn't make sense. Just because you suffered, that doesn't mean that your kids have to suffer. In fact, quite the opposite. If you suffered, do everything you can to make sure that whatever negative experiences you had you can make it right for your kids."

5. When Insensitive Comments Were About Prince Archie

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Toby Melville

In their 2021 interview with Winfrey, the Sussexes made a shocking claim that a member of the royal family was worried about the skin color of Prince Archie before he was born. Harry supported his wife’s claims and said, “That conversation I am never going to share, but at the time it was awkward. I was a bit shocked.” Although the couple didn’t name the person, Harry made it clear that it wasn’t Queen Elizabeth or Prince Philip. He later stressed that while the royal family had concerns, they were not racist, according to the New York Post.

6. When the Royal Family Leaked Some Inside News to the Media

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Richard Pohle

In his memoir, Harry claimed that some members of the royal family were involved in leaking stories to the press. He mentioned this during his ITV interview with Tom Bradby when the book was released. He said, "Those certain members have decided to get in bed with the devil, right? - to rehabilitate their image. If you need to do that, or you want to do that, you choose to do that - well, that is a choice. That's up to you. But the moment that that rehabilitation comes at the detriment of others - me, other members of my family - then that's where I draw the line." Harry claimed that Queen Camilla told the press about a private conversation between him and William, as reported by Express.