Sisters of Nicole Brown Asserts That She Endured ‘Life in Hell’ at the Hands of O.J Simpson

Nicole Brown Simpson's sisters have spoken up about the profound effect her murder had on their lives and how it motivated them to speak out against domestic violence, even though it has been thirty years after the crime.

When ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman were discovered stabbed to death outside her Los Angeles home, O.J. was widely accused of their murders. A year-long high-profile trial nicknamed the 'trial of the century,' concluded with the former NFL star pleading not guilty.

Dominique, Denise, and Tanya Brown—Nicole's sisters—have come up now detailing what Nicole suffered at her ex-husband's hands. As reported by Mirror, Tanya confessed to People, "I never knew he inflicted so much pain onto her."

Denise added, "The hitting, the kicking, the punching, the throwing up against walls. 'You're stupid, you're ugly, you're worthless. Nobody's going to want you'". The Brown sisters felt a range of emotions when O.J. passed away on April 10th, at the age of 76, from cancer. While talking about the news, Tanya added, "This is a person who’s been in our life for a very long time, who wreaked havoc on our family. It’s like the end of a chapter."

Image Source: Getty Images | Paul Harris

It was revealed earlier this year that the former NFL great, who became renowned for his high-profile court battle, has been fighting prostate cancer. Nicole and O.J. Simpson welcomed Justin Ryan Simpson and Sydney Brooke Simpson into the world while they were married. According to rumors, the couple's two grown children, who are now in their 30s, are real estate agents.

In 1994 Nicole Brown Simpson was brutally murdered. OJ Simpson got to live another 30 years before dying today from cancer at 76. Nobody was ever convicted of killing her but everyone knows who did it!



Rather than focusing exclusively on him, let’s take a second to remember her! pic.twitter.com/g5Q2p99xs1 — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) April 11, 2024

In a new Lifetime documentary titled The Life & Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson, Denise, Dominque, and Tanya Brown discuss their sister's life, her connection with notorious sports figure O.J. Simpson, the violence she endured at his hands, her assassination, and the trial that became a public spectacle.

A documentary teaser has Tanya speaking about her sister, who was married to a monster, and how she was unable to protect her. In the trailer, Tanya stated, "She was my best friend and the one thing I could not protect her from was the monster she was married to."

how did oj simpson get away with this https://t.co/teKxWCwDON pic.twitter.com/nrvP4kNjSJ — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) March 19, 2024

The sisters spoke separately with Good Morning America about their uneasiness about approaching Nicole with the subject of their violent relationship. Denise said to Diane Sawyer that she engaged in inappropriate questioning with her sister, asking, "Why don’t you just get out of this relationship? Why don’t you just leave him? Those are things you don’t say and I didn’t realize that at the time. You are supportive and you just let them do the talking."

Dominque said she wishes she could go back in time and 'done more' to aid Nicole. The sisters have spoken out against domestic violence and its victims, drawing on Nicole's experience to promote laws such as the Violence Against Women Act. Denise expressed her desire for the forthcoming Lifetime program to reveal the real Nicole before the 'trial of the century' surrounding her murder took place.