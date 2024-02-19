'Sister Wives' Viewers Let Down by 'Unnoticed' Early Warning Signs in Kody and Robyn's Relationship

Sister Wives fans are grappling with the disappointment of not having anticipated the personality flaws that ultimately dismantled Kody Brown and Robyn Brown's once tight-knit polygamous family. Back in 2010, when they first graced TLC screens alongside Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, and Christine Brown, the family exuded closeness and love. However, as the years unfolded, Kody's increasing distance from his other partners became glaringly apparent, choosing to prioritize time with Robyn, leading to inevitable hurt feelings and tension among the wives, as per Screen Rant.

Fans expressed their feelings of being 'stupid' for failing to recognize Kody and Robyn's true nature in a Reddit thread started by Downtown_List_4824. Some people who rewatched the previous seasons noticed that there were warning signs from the start. With an "I really do feel dumb" remark, the OP asked if anybody else had missed all the signs. "We were all duped," one user retorted before adding, "Kody seemed like a good guy.”

In the early seasons of Sister Wives, Robyn appeared to be someone who supported polygamy, whereas Kody was shown as the ideal patriarch who enjoyed growing his family. Viewers now understand, nevertheless, they both appear to be manipulators.

Kody and Robyn used different strategies to control family members, as per fans. They had a problem of attending seeking, so they always wanted to be the center of attention. Kody turned to belittling and gaslighting. He once completely destroyed Christine's self-esteem by saying he had no attraction towards her. Likewise, he insulted Meri by forcing her to relocate to his barn and live like an animal, which ultimately caused her to step down.

On the other hand, Robyn effectively utilized the 'victim' card. She cried to make people feel sorry for her. Viewers indeed ignore the warning signs. It's not their fault, though, if they were hoping for a happy ending and wanted the Brown family to remain intact.

As viewers follow the cast members' travels over time, they grow attached to reality TV stars. Fans naturally wish Kody and his four wives the best as a result. It's possible that viewers trusted all five of the primary cast members in addition to ignoring the problems. They thought that Kody would act more responsibly and make things right. They thought the large polygamous family would figure things out.

Regretfully, the Brown family has now broken. But fans also think it's a good thing Meri, Christine, and Janelle are no longer with Kody. It's incredible to watch Meri shine again and recover her confidence after letting go of Kody. She travels with her new beau, whom she recently met. Janelle and Christine are doing fantastic now as well. Christine married her soulmate, David Woolley, and the latter started living her life independently. It was a two-part Sister Wives special, which took place in Moab, Utah, and was being televised as a spinoff, Christine & David's Wedding Special, as per Insider.