'Sister Wives' Star Robyn Brown Says She 'Hates' Husband Kody's 'Murder Face': "That's Too Scary..."

The Brown family is becoming more tense. Robyn Brown, the lone surviving wife of Kody Brown, has expressed her concerns about her husband's threatening behavior, particularly when he is around their children. During the October 27 episode of Sister Wives, Robyn revealed that Kody can take things a bit too far. "I call it his murder face. I hate it," Robyn candidly shared during her confessional. "You can't use the murder face on the kids. He's like, 'Get in your pajamas.' I'm like, 'That's too scary, take it back a notch. Lift the eyebrows.'"

Kody's ex-wives have also shared their thoughts on his personality. Meri Brown, who ended her spiritual marriage with Kody in late 2022, noticed that he had a different vibe: "He really doesn't seem like the happy person he used to be." Janelle Brown, who split from Kody back in 2022, actually had a distinct opinion from Meri. She said, "Kody's always been kind of intense. Even when he's just talking seriously, he tends to have this face." Kody himself accepted his present state of mind, although in a different way. "I'm angry," he admitted in his confessional. "It's not that I'm grumpy or yelling or doing something. It's that I have rest a--hole face."

#SisterWives Kody saying goodnight to Robyn's kids with his "murder face." pic.twitter.com/RjnsSxxldZ — Starcasm (@starcasm) October 28, 2024

Kody legally adopted Robyn's kids from her first marriage: Dayton Brown, Aurora Brown, and Breanna Brown. Then, there are Solomon Brown and Ariella Brown, their two children together. The family has been going through some difficult times lately, particularly since Kody's separation from Christine Brown, Janelle, and Meri in the past few years.

Recent episodes have specifically focused on how these family issues have affected the younger generation. Aurora shared that some family members have said they don’t see her as a real sibling. On the other hand, Breanna felt let down that their parents didn’t put in more effort to bring everyone together, as per E! News. The situation was further complicated by young Ariella's separation anxiety, which affected Kody's ability to spend time with his other children, as per Screen Rant.

Kody has 18 children, some of whom are older than 30, and some of them are married with kids; therefore, they don't share many traits with their younger siblings. Even with all these challenges, Robyn has always wanted a close-knit family. "I wanted to sit on a porch with my sister wives, with my kids and my grandkids," she shared tearfully in one of the episodes.

Robyn Brown in an episode of 'Sister Wives.' (Image Source: TLC/YouTube)

Gwendolyn Brown, Kody's daughter with Christine, offered a particularly insightful perspective on the family's future. She once commented on Robyn's tearful claims about wanting the extended family together, calling the idea 'so lovely and so cute' but added a sobering observation: "I'm not sure that Robyn can be reunited with it... With Robyn, she's made it very clear that she no longer sees herself as part of the family. I'm not sure if she'll allow that to happen with her kids."