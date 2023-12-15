'Sister Wives' Star Robyn Brown Says Kody Brown Fell into 'Dark Place' Amid His Failing Marriages

Amid the Brown family fallout, every member of the clan complained of their struggles, and Kody Brown is no exception. During Sunday's 'One on One' segment, the patriarch confessed the evils he's had to conquer. Meanwhile, his only wife, Robyn Brown, admitted her husband nearly sabotaged their relationship after separating from his other three wives.

The Brown couple got candid about the "transitory" period their relationship had been going through after their fellow sister wives exited the marriage. The 45-year-old admitted that separation from Christine, Janelle, and Meri triggered a "huge upheaval" in Kody's self-image, reported PEOPLE.

She confessed, "Kody has been going through a lot, and he's dealt with a lot of frustration and anger and hurt and betrayal." Meanwhile, she also shared her own emotional rollercoaster, "I am going through my own emotions about all of it as well." Robyn also admitted all the family drama took a toll on their marital relationship.

"And it's been hard on our relationship. It's been really hard on our relationship because I think when you're going through a divorce, you start questioning yourself," the TLC star explained. According to Robyn, this also led the Brown family patriarch to get into self-sabotaging habits, which further complicated their marriage. "I think he's just been in such a dark place," she added.

On the other hand, Kody also shared his thoughts on what changed after his three wives left and its consequences on his only marriage with Robyn. "Moving forward is still one of those things where you go through a divorce, you almost feel like God doesn't exist, and you're so angry, so bitter," he explained.

However, he also admitted that he needed space for his relationship to work out with Robyn because the transition (from polygamy to monogamy) wasn't easy. "You need to let some sunshine back in. That's the thing. I think we're just in a transitionary point where I am letting sunshine back in."

When Sukanya Krishnan pressed Robyn to reveal how Kody has been sabotaging the marriage, she said, "He picks fights with me [over] dumb things. We're in different places. We're in different places about the bomb that went off on our family. I'm in a major place of mourning, and he's angry. And I'm like, 'No, I can't feel like that.'"

Meanwhile, Kody discussed his evil side. "A lot of dark winds were going through me. A lot of devil, a lot of temptation, which would be destructive of my relationship with Robyn." He continued, "So I dealt with a lot of anger, and she would get frustrated. My anger was a turn-off. It was scary."

However, sister wives Christine and Janelle Brown feel differently about what Kody and Robyn say. The 51-year-old spoke openly about why she can never have a relationship with Robyn. "Well, I don't trust her," she said. "I think she says one thing but does another. How can you say you want the whole big family picture but then do all these separate things with Kody," per Access Hollywood.

Although Christine admitted she doesn't trust Robyn, she still doesn't blame her for everything. Meanwhile, Meri is trying to have some kind of a relationship with Robyn. However, there are still some trust issues.

