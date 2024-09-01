'Sister Wives' Star Robyn Brown ‘May Leave’ Husband Kody Brown Too, Here's Why

Sister Wives star and the newest member to join the Brown family may also just end up leaving her husband Kody Brown. The patriarch of the Brown family who had four wives in the reality television show lately saw all his three wives excluding Robyn leave Kody; Christine, Janelle, and Meri left Kody for his allegedly toxic behavior after he got married to Roby.

A source close to The U.S. Sun shared that the fourth wife might also plan on ending her marriage to Kody due to his 'volatile' behavior. "Robyn and Kody are not doing well. They have been very unhappy. I mean, they’ve been unhappy since everything fell apart, but even more so now, it’s getting worse. He’s just really mad at the world right now. He’s not who he used to be at all," the source shared.

Image Source: YouTube | tlc uk

"Robyn is not committed to staying if things don’t change. That’s just what it has come down to. Their marriage is not going to sustain this kind of control," the source continued. Shedding light on Robyn's state of mind, the close aide disclosed that she is now drawing parallels between her ex-husband David Jessop, and Kody. The reason why she has not been able to take the step is due to "the kids and money are keeping her in the marriage, truthfully," the source added. Previously, Robyn's business plans went down the drain due to the financial risks she took, as per The Express.

Season 19 of the reality show aired by TLC is set to be aired on September 15. The new season will be reflecting on Kody's life after losing three wives and a son Garrison Brown. Since the departure of the significant characters, the strain in the relationship between Robyn and Kody has become apparent and seems to be a focal point in the upcoming season. Robyn even shared in a confessional, "I feel like the idiot that got left behind."

An insider of the show shared, "He's completely changed. He's angry and he's volatile, and he doesn't like anybody that's not worshiping him." The source continued, "She's not going to let her kids be raised in the same volatile, angry state that her other kids were raised in. Kody is turning into a mirror image of David. She took her kids away from him and took his parental control away. You think she's going to stick around for this? No." The insider shared that allegedly Kody is giving Robyn a hard time, and 'controlling so much of her life right now.'

Moreover, in the series trailer, Roby confronts Kody, "I’m having a hard time feeling like [I'm] losing respect for you." To this, Kody shouted back, "Robyn, I can’t even get it straight with you right now!" Fans are worried that this is the last straw and things might end soon considering there is no punching bag left for Kody to blame for his miseries.