'Sister Wives' Star Paedon Brown Refuses to Support Mother Christine's Engagement to David Woolley

'Sister Wives' stars Kody and Christine Brown's son Paedon is making headlines for his strong stance against his mother's new relationship with fiancé David Woolley. The aspiring firefighter has been vocal about his concerns since Christine announced her engagement on Valentine's Day, sharing that he will "never" support their union. While his sisters have all given their blessings, Paedon is the last holdout and is not holding back from sharing his thoughts.

It's no secret that the Brown family has had their fair share of drama over the years, from navigating the challenges of a polygamous lifestyle to dealing with interpersonal conflicts. However, Paedon's public comments about his mother's relationship with David have added a new layer of tension to the already complicated family dynamic.

Since Christine and David went public with their engagement, Paedon has been vocal about his disapproval. In a recent TikTok Live, Paedon insinuated that he has no intention of building a close relationship with David. He pointed out that his mother did not have a close bond with her stepfather when she was a child. Paedon criticized David for being "standoffish," and said that their relationship would never escalate to violence. He appeared to insinuate that he had the desire to fight his mother's future husband, as per Screen Rant.

According to exclusive information obtained by The U.S. Sun, there may be a reason why Christine Brown's son Paedon has not publicly congratulated his mother on her new relationship. A source revealed, "All of Christine's kids have been super supportive, except for Paedon. Paedon never supports this kind of stuff. He doesn't support much of anything, so it's not surprising." The source went on to explain, "It's not to say that two, three years from now he'll change his mind, but for now, he's made his feelings clear."

Despite Paedon's objections, Christine has made it clear that she is happy with her new fiancé. The couple has been posting photos of themselves on social media, including one of them eating nachos that some fans interpreted as a jab at Kody Brown, who has been criticized for showing favoritism towards his fourth wife, Robyn. Kody has yet to publicly comment on Christine's new relationship.

Paedon's public comments about his mother's relationship with David have added an extra layer of drama to the already complex world of "Sister Wives." Fans of the show will have to wait and see how this situation unfolds and whether Paedon's stance will ultimately affect his relationship with his mother and the rest of the Brown family.

It's worth noting that this isn't the first time Paedon has made headlines for speaking out against his family members. He has been openly critical of his father, Kody Brown, in recent months, even jabbing at his parenting skills and accusing him of showing favoritism towards Robyn.