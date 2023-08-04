‘Sister Wives’ Mykelti Brown and Tony Padron Drop 200 Pounds, Netizens Suspect It’s Ozempic

Mykelti Brown and her husband, Tony, from the show Sister Wives, have garnered admiration from fans due to their noticeable weight loss. The couple, known for their appearances on TLC, has gone through a remarkable change in their physical appearance. Antonio "Tony" Padron has recently shared his journey of shedding nearly 100 lbs. over the course of the last 10 months.

On Sunday, the 28-year-old spouse of Mykelti Brown Padron from Sister Wives, took to Instagram to provide a status update regarding his weight loss endeavor. He expressed his enthusiasm for the advancements he's made, accompanied by images showcasing his newly achieved slimmer look.

“Long-term consistency is the only way to true weight loss. I remember at the beginning actually being worried and anxious about weighing myself. Worried that I wouldn't see any budge in weight difference. Worried that I would see too much progress and stop my new habits. I logged every time I stepped on the scale and made a graph of it. It's not a dramatic drop. Just a gradual slope downwards. Through making these long-term habits I've been able to sustain a healthier lifestyle. Taking the right supplements and keeping that gym life," he wrote. Within the post, Tony shared a screenshot of the progress record he maintained, tracking his weight from the commencement of his journey in September 2022, when he was at 320 lbs. As of July 20, he has successfully reached 226 lbs.

Throughout his journey, the 28-year-old incorporated snapshots taken at various points, featuring him in attire consisting of a black hat, t-shirt, and shorts in one picture. Another photo showcased him posing with his wife, taken around the 10-month mark of his weight loss expedition. Notably, he had previously hinted that Mykelti was also actively pursuing her own personal weight loss objective.

The father of three has embarked on his weight loss journey alongside his wife Mykelti, who recently shared transformational photos of the couple on her Instagram account last week. “BEFORE & AFTER !!! @tonychessnut and I have gone through a major life shift. It was time to get healthy. We wanted something sustainable, not just quick weight loss, but something that would last and keep us healthy in the long term. It’s been a great journey that we’re still working on every day to keep our bodies moving in the right direction. We’ve learned it’s all about consistency, not focusing on the short term goal, but the long term goals. Results like Tony and I have had come with longevity not trying something just for a month or so," she wrote.

Concluding her caption, the mother of three extended an invitation to her followers, encouraging them to reach out via messages if they were interested in learning about the weight loss company Plexus. Numerous individuals among Mykelti's followers utilized the comments section to commend the couple for their remarkable progress, though a few also speculated that it could be "Ozempic."

