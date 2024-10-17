'Sister Wives' Star Mykelti Brown Reveals She Ate Her Own Placenta Raw Each Time She Gave Birth

Mykelti Brown has opened up about a unique trend she followed after welcoming her kids to the world. The Sister Wives star and daughter of Kody Brown (with ex-wife Christine Brown) revealed that she had consumed her placenta after birthing all three kids. However, the Brown family was not exactly supportive of the decision when she shared about it in the reality show's recent episode.

Image Source: Instagram | @mykeltip

Mykelti revealed she battled postpartum anxiety by consuming the placenta. She told her father Kody and his wife Robyn Brown, "I'm doing great." Interestingly enough, Mykelti also revealed that eating the placenta 'helps like crazy.' In a confessional, she continued that she had also eaten the placenta raw. "So I actually ate my placenta raw, though, after Avalon. I straight up took a bite out of it. It doesn't have a taste. It's not like carne asada... I ate a chunk of it raw and then they turned another chunk of it into a smoothie. I actually have a picture on my phone of my placenta and you can see the bite mark that I took out of it," as reported by Parade.

Well. I could’ve went without knowing Mykelti ate a chunk of her placenta. Could’ve went without the visual too #SisterWives — Faith (@Ahnshanti_Amor_) October 14, 2024

This confession invited her mother's and stepmother's reactions, who were a little disgusted when they heard about its consumption in raw form. Meri Brown said that 'in no way shape, or form' would she attempt to eat a placenta. Christine, on the other hand, opened up, "I wish so badly I would have known about eating your placenta. I would have done it in a heartbeat." Meanwhile, Robyn confessed that she had already done it. According to People, she said, "I'm going to shock you all. I was the first one to do it. It was something my midwife suggested to me and I just thought I'd try it."

Mykelti's twin sons, Archer Banks and Ace McCord, were born in November 2022, which is when she tried eating her placenta raw. Explaining the health benefits of the modern practice she said, "I highly recommend every woman just eat your placenta. The placenta is all of the nutrients — It's all of the really good stuff that helps feed the baby when you're pregnant, and the placenta is actually encapsulated. It's very good for you."

She ate a chunk of her placenta!?!? I know you can put it in a powder or something and it's very helpful but a BITE!? That is disgusting I'm sorry #sisterwives — Angela✌️☮️ GO BLUE 💙 (@Angerlaa) October 14, 2024

However, Mykelti is not the only reality television star to have tried the practice of placenta preservation. Several other celebrities have also done the same. According to Life & Style, The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian also opted for the method when her son Saint West was born on December 5, 2015. Kardashian explained that the capsules helped her regain her energy. "Every time I take a pill, I feel a surge of energy and feel really healthy and good. I totally recommend it for anyone considering it," she wrote on her blog.