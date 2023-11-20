Mykelti Brown of Sister Wives recently found herself at the center of a social media storm after fans expressed concern about the safety of her baby twins, Archer and Ace, in the comments section. The 27-year-old reality personality, the daughter of Christine and Kody Brown, was criticized for leaving electrical outlets uncovered in her home, which some saw as a potentially dangerous situation for her curious toddlers.

The uproar began when Mykelti posted a video on Instagram of her one-year-old twins exploring their play area. However, astute viewers noticed the uncovered outlets in the background, prompting a flood of comments expressing concern for the twins' safety, as reported by The Sun.

As the virtual battleground for parenting advice and criticism, social media saw "thousands" of comments addressing the perceived danger. Critics chastised Mykelti for the alleged oversight and described the situation as dangerous for the toddlers.

Mykelti reportedly deleted the numerous comments and took to her Instagram Story to address the concerns directly in response to the online uproar. She defended her parenting choices, particularly the decision to leave outlets uncovered, in a selfie video.

"To all of the comments about the stupid outlets on my recent point, why is that the focal point?" she said. Mykelti went on to say that, despite the fact that she had outlet plugs, her daughter, Avalon, had a habit of pulling them out. She claimed to put them back in on a regular basis, only for Avalon to take them out again the next day.

Mykelti argued in her defense that leaving the outlet covers out resulted in her children not tampering with the outlets. She recognized the potential danger but questioned the necessity of outlet plugs, pointing out that they hadn't been around forever and that children from previous generations seemed to have survived without them.

The Sister Wives personality revealed that she received 40,000 comments on the topic. Fans of Mykelti rushed to her defense, with some claiming that the outlets should be ignored. "People seriously need to calm down about the outlets. My gosh. I’m sure knows that," one supporter wrote. "Gotta love all the electrical outlet comments. I’m not sure how we survived the 60s, 70s, and 80s without them," said another.

On a related note, Mykelti has been in the news for reasons other than her parenting choices. She announced her pregnancy to her aunt first in season 18 of Sister Wives. Her decision to tell her aunt, Robyn, and father, Kody, before her own mother, Christine, sparked further criticism, per Screenrant.

Within the Sister Wives family, the incident reignited discussions about Mykelti's relationship dynamics. Christine Brown, Mykelti's biological mother, expressed disappointment that she chose to share such important news with Robyn first. Fans on social media criticized Mykelti for what they considered a lack of respect for her birth mother.

