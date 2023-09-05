'Sister Wives' Star Mykelti Brown Hurt by Dad Kody's Unique Bond with Adopted Daughter Aurora

In a recent episode of the reality TV show Sister Wives, Mykelti Brown, daughter of Kody and Christine Brown, opened up about her feelings of hurt and disappointment over her father, Kody, sharing a special bonding moment with her adopted sister, Aurora. Fans of the show witnessed Kody, who is 54 years old and married to his fourth wife, Robyn, take their 21-year-old adopted daughter, Aurora, to get her ears pierced in an episode that aired on August 27.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Marcel Thomas

Mykelti, who is 27 years old, took to a Patreon livestream on Tuesday to express her thoughts on the situation via the platform "Without a Crystal Ball." According to All About The Tea, Mykelti revealed that, for years, Kody had forbidden his daughters from getting their ears pierced as long as they lived under his roof. Currently, Aurora resides with Kody, her mother, Robyn, and her four siblings. Mykelti went on to explain that Kody had made derogatory and disrespectful remarks about women with pierced ears for years. She shared that the disappointment arises from the comparison between the kind of dad she and her sister had as compared to how he is today.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mykelti Padron (@mykeltip)

Furthermore, Mykelti shared that Kody had never accompanied any of his older daughters when they made the decision to have their ears pierced, nor did he put in any real effort to nurture close relationships with them. Expressing her disappointment, Mykelti mentioned that she knew the scene was filmed by TLC cameras, but she had hoped that it would not be included in the aired footage so that her other sisters wouldn't have to see it. Mykelti speculated that Kody agreed to film the outing to provide a storyline that challenged the Mormon way of life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robyn Brown (@robyn_browns_nest)

The official website of The Church of Jesus Christ, to which the Browns belong, states that "Latter-day prophets strongly discourage the piercing of the body except for medical purposes. If girls or women desire to have their ears pierced, they are encouraged to wear only one pair of modest earrings." The father-daughter bonding moment played out on the show as viewers watched Robyn refer to herself and Kody as "outsiders" within the fractured Brown clan. Robyn chimed in with her disappointment, saying, "I was pushing for the video chat for the sake of the kids." She revealed how she felt like an outsider every time she put in effort to mix up with the Brown family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robyn Brown (@robyn_browns_nest)

Christine, another of Kody's wives, mentioned that the issue had been blown out of proportion, while Janelle, another wife, explained that her children were not opposed to the group chat but were simply unavailable due to their busy schedules. Mykelti's candid remarks, however, reveal the struggles of having a polygamous family and parenthood in such a set-up.

