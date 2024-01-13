‘Sister Wives’ Star Mykelti Brown Flaunts 75-Pound Weight Loss As She Unveils New Career Path

In a triumphant display of determination, Sister Wives' Mykelti Brown has showcased her remarkable '75-pound' weight loss journey in a stunning silk top. Breaking away from the confines of the show that brought her fame, the 27-year-old mother-of-three is embracing a new career centered around promoting a diet supplement.

Sister Wives star Mykelti Brown shows off 75-pound weight loss in tight red top one year after giving birth to twins #Wellness #DietPlan #Exercise #FatLoss [Video] SISTER Wives star Mykelti Brown has trimmed down significantly amid her fitness… https://t.co/PAqCbE70fb — Nina Mulgrave (@NinaMNHI) December 7, 2023

In a captivating video shared on Wednesday, Mykelti radiates confidence as she mixes one of her signature "pink drinks." Dressed in a floral print dress and statement earrings, she exclaims, "Hey, it’s me again! If you’ve been following my posts about this amazing pink drink, it’s time to give it a try!" Encouraging her followers to embark on their wellness journey, she adds, "Trust me, it’s as delicious as it looks! Message me for more information and get ready to indulge in this delightful sip of heaven!" as per The Sun.

'LIFE IS AMAZING!' Sister Wives’ Mykelti Brown flaunts her 75-pound weight loss in black skirt and boasts she’s’ eating better than ever’ https://t.co/IEw94IaKhO — Courtney Ciandella (@CourtneyTheSun) November 9, 2023

The video captures Mykelti's hands expertly opening a sachet of "Slim Hunger Control" powder, a key component of her transformative weight loss journey. Her commitment to a healthier lifestyle is evident as she mixes the powder into a bottle of water, a ritual that has become integral to her daily routine. The reality star's metamorphosis is not a solo journey; her husband, Tony Padron, 28, is also flaunting a slimmer physique, as per Entertainment Online. Together, they share the joys and challenges of parenting, with their adorable brood consisting of daughter Avalon and 1-year-old twins, Archer and Ace.

Mykelti Brown and Tony Padron received praise for their recent weight loss as Sister Wives viewers gushed over their slimmer physiques. #TLC #SisterWives https://t.co/OpLnCmf53p — Monsters and Critics (@monstersandcrit) December 12, 2023

According to a reliable source, Mykelti's dedication to her well-being has resulted in a significant weight loss of approximately 75 pounds since giving birth to her twins last November. The source reveals, "She dropped a lot of weight quickly from breastfeeding, and then she worked hard to lose more weight." In November, Mykelti proudly announced her transformative journey on Instagram, stating, "I feel like a new person! I have a thirst for life that I’ve never experienced." Brushing aside speculations about pharmaceutical aids, she clarified, "I am not. I am taking a supplement drink and running around with three kids."

Image Source: Instagram | @mykeltip

Her endorsement of Plexus, a wellness company she passionately represents as an ambassador, sheds light on the foundation of her weight loss success. Plexus, known for its pink drink, has become a staple in the lives of Mykelti and her mother, Christine Brown. Christine has established her own business, PLEXUS WITH CHRISTINE LLC, underlining the brand's significance in their pursuit of a healthier lifestyle. The pink drink, touted for its gut health benefits, has not only contributed to weight loss but also promises mental clarity, hormone balance, improved immunity, and reduced sugar cravings. Mykelti emphasizes the holistic impact of the drink, stating, "The weight loss may be what draws you in, but it won't be why you stay."

