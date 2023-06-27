'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Wants to "Date" Again, Post Her Split From Kody Brown

Meri Brown, who is famously known for appearing in Sister Wives, recently admitted in an Instagram Live that she hasn't started dating since she and her ex-husband Kody Brown had separated.

Meri, 52, stated on Instagram Live on Friday, June 23, "I'm not married. I am not dating anyone," she said. Despite not being romantically involved currently, the television personality continued by saying that she would "like to date." This revelation comes more than six months after she announced her separation from her former partner Kody.

Also Read: 'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Takes Jibe at Ex Kody, Praises New Fiance for 'Showing Up' for Kids

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meri Brown (@therealmeribrown)

According to Intouch, viewers first saw the polygamous patriarch admit to host Sukanya Krishnan on the Sister Wives: One-on-One episode in December 2022 that he didn't consider himself married to Meri. A month after their split, the ex-couples made the decision to "share [their] own truth" about it in a joined Instagram post.

They had written, "After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship. During this process, we are committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all the members of our family, and we are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships within the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace, and love."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meri Brown (@therealmeribrown)

Also Read: ‘Sister Wives’ Star Meri Brown Snubs Ex-Husband Kody Brown in Father’s Day Post After Messy Split

While Kody posted his message without a caption, Meri had written, "There is so much more to be told about this story, and I assure you, my truth will be told. But for now, know that there is peace in my heart, and I hold no animosity toward Kody. I am not, and pray that I never will be, in a place where I will enjoy making or seeing you make rude and demeaning comments about him. You likely will have a range of emotions and opinions at this news and want to offer comments. In doing so, please be considerate of the fact that we are real people, with real lives, and real emotions. Please try to refrain from congratulating me at the break up of my marriage. I value the relationship I had and look forward to stepping into 2023 and my future with grace, kindness, and power."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meri Brown (@therealmeribrown)

Also Read: 'Sister Wives' Meri Brown Reflects on Forging a 'New Path' After Kody Brown Split

Recently, Meri opened up about her struggle with insecurity in a TikTok video that was later posted on Instagram. The star begins by restating a quote from Mel Robbins, "There will always be someone who can't see your worth. Don't let it be you." She adds, "I think many times we let the voices of everybody else but ourselves get in our head and influence what we think and how we feel. I think it's really easy to let social media comments or just other people's opinions affect your mood. Affect your productivity. And I'm here today to tell you, that I have not mastered this."

More from Inquisitr

Kim Kardashian Reveals Unforgettable Lessons She Learnt From Kris Jenner About Motherhood: "It's a Lot"

Taylor Swift Sings Surprise Song After Fan’s 'Emotional' Tribute to Late Brother Goes Viral: "Let It Go"