Sister Wives Star Meri Brown Pays Nostalgic Tribute to Her Late Father With a Sweet Throwback Picture

Sister Wives star, Meri Brown paid a moving tribute to her late father, Bill Barber recently. The reality star shared an emotional throwback picture on her Instagram Story. She captioned the picture, "Just a quick trip down the memory lane," and added the word "Dad" with two heart emojis. The vintage childhood picture showcased the TV personality grinning as a little blonde girl. Meri posed next to her dad Barber, who was seen in a blue shirt and was smiling at the camera. According to The U.S. Sun, Meri's father sadly passed away in 2007 at the age of 64.

The Sister Wives alum had turned nostalgic on this year's Father's Day as well. She shared a heartfelt message honoring her late father on her Instagram Story. The adorable snapshot from her childhood showed Barber looking dapper in a grayish suit while placing his hands on his daughter's shoulders. Meri had captioned the post: "Happy Father's Day." According to The U.S. Sun, Meri left out her ex-husband Kody Brown from the Father's Day wishes. Meri shares one child, Leon Brown, 27 with Kody.

Back in June 2020, the 49-year-old shared another heart-warming tribute to her late father. In the first photo, Barber was seen dressed in his military outfit, and the next picture was taken before his passing. She had captioned the post, "Happy Father's Day to this amazing man I get to call Dad. Although the world lost his kindness, his laughter, his passion, his loyalty, his strength, 13 years ago, anyone who had the blessing of knowing him will never forget him and mountain of a man that he was. Happy Father's Day!" That year, too, the TV personality snubbed her ex and refrained from giving him a shoutout on Father's Day.

Meri has been living a healthy and adventurous life ever since her split from her ex-husband, Kody. The pair ended their marriage in December 2022. In May, the mom of one flaunted her slim figure during her trip to the United Kingdom. She hit the gym there and also took part in a grueling F45 exercise session, which consisted of 45-minute workouts in a group setting.

The 52-year-old reportedly sparked separation rumors back in 2020 when she began posting pictures without her wedding band on social media. A close source revealed to The U.S. Sun back then, “To take a wedding ring off is big in polygamy. It’s Meri’s way of saying, 'I’m done'."

Meri also underwent a positive makeover before getting a divorce from Kody. An insider had revealed that her new look was a hint at her leaving polygamy: “Her weight loss and haircut is a good sign! That’s, ‘Okay time for me!’ Having her own life, doing fun things, finding friends is the best thing she can be doing for herself. She’s finding herself, what she wants and believes. I hope Meri wakes up and ditches this insanity.”

Speaking about why the couple split up, the source said, “That’s definitely my feeling, they’re separated. I think she’s been too hurt by him. You can’t keep playing that role forever. They are unhappy living this way, but they are content because they believe they are happy. They are doing what God wants them to do and fulfilling their rigorous works.”

