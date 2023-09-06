‘Sister Wives’ Star Meri Brown Pays a Touching Tribute to Her Late Father 16 Years After His Passing

Meri Brown, well-known after getting starred in the American reality TV series Sister Wives, paid tributes to her long-gone dad. Recently, Brown took to Instagram to pay a touching tribute to her late father, Bill Barber Jr. on the anniversary of his passing. She remembered the special role he played in her life with some important lessons. Missing her dad she posted her father's old images with one in a uniform. The Instagram story was attached with both the images in a collage with a dad and pink hearts animated sticker.

In a heartfelt Instagram post on Tuesday, September 5, Brown captioned the picture, "16 years gone today. The world could've used a hell of a lot more of this man." Accompanying her words were two photos of her father, Bill Barber Jr. Notably, like Meri, her father was involved in a plural marriage during his lifetime. Meri Brown's upbringing was marked by her father's unconventional family structure. According to PEOPLE, she recalled on a 2021 episode of Sister Wives that her father had taken his first plural wife when she was around 11 years old.

This upbringing exposed her to a diverse family dynamic, with multiple mothers and siblings that extended beyond her biological family. Bill Barber Jr. and his five wives blessed Meri with 25 siblings before he passed away in 2007. Tragically, her mother, Bonnie Ahlstrom, also passed away in 2021. She shared a heartfelt post on Instagram in March 2021, expressing her belief that her parents had been reunited in heaven.

In her message, she wrote to her late mother, "You are loved, you are missed, and I know you are so happy celebrating on the other side with dad, hugging your daughter and son who left us too soon, reuniting with your parents, and getting to know your dad." Meri cherished the idea of her parents finding happiness in the afterlife, surrounded by their loved ones. The following year, Meri opened up about her mother during a September 2022 episode of Sister Wives, where she revealed her shock upon learning about her mother's illness.

Meri Brown, besides cherishing the memory of her parents, has also been using her social media platform to share inspirational messages following her split from her husband of 32 years, Kody Brown, in December. While acknowledging that jealousy played a role in the dissolution of their plural marriage, Meri has conveyed a positive outlook on life, emphasizing her success in business, exciting projects on the horizon, a supportive network of people, and a bright future ahead. As Meri Brown navigates life's challenges and transformations, she continues to draw strength from the cherished memories of her parents and their enduring impact on her life.

