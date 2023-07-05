‘Sister Wives’ Star Meri Brown Flaunts Real Skin & Natural Face Post Dramatic Weight Loss: "Lookin' Fab"

Meri Brown, known for her appearance on the reality TV show Sister Wives, has shared a new photo on Instagram celebrating the Fourth of July, and fans have noticed her significant weight loss and healthy lifestyle. The 54-year-old reality star has showcased her interest to improve her health and wellness since her split from her ex-husband, Kody Brown. In the photo, Meri is seen wearing a red t-shirt with a blue and white bandana design that says "Howdy." She opted for minimal makeup and did not heavily edit the picture, allowing her natural beauty to shine through.

Meri took the opportunity to wish her followers a happy Independence Day in the caption, writing, "Howdy America! Whatever you're doing today, whoever you're spending it with, I hope you feel happy, safe, and loved! Happy Independence Day!" Her fans were quick to shower her with compliments, praising her beauty and expressing their admiration. Many commented on how stunning she looked, with one person writing, "MERI....SO BEAUTIFUL," and another saying, "Lookin' FAB!" The red shirt was especially appreciated, as fans believed that red was her color.

This recent photo marked a significant improvement from a previous incident in June when Meri received criticism for using heavy filters. Fans on Reddit expressed their disappointment, stating that they wished filters like that were not so prevalent per The U.S. Sun. They believed that embracing natural signs of aging, such as fine lines and wrinkles, should not be seen as negative. Nonetheless, Meri seems to have taken the feedback into account, presenting herself in a more authentic light in her latest picture.

In early June, Meri also delighted her fans with a rare full-length photo, showcasing her noticeable weight loss. She was pictured at Disneyland in California, accompanied by a mystery male friend. The pair took selfies in front of various iconic landmarks within the park, capturing joyful moments together. In one particular shot, Meri proudly displayed her slim figure as she posed alongside her friend in ripped jeans, a zebra print shirt, black sneakers, and a brown bag. Her beaming smile demonstrated her happiness and newfound confidence. Meri's ongoing transformation has captivated her followers, who continue to show support and admiration for her journey.

As she embraces her personal growth and shares glimpses of her life fans are eager to see her thriving. Meri's dedication to herself and positive outlook towards life has inspired many of her followers. In a recent post, she talked about trusting the process as she wrote, "So often I can let other people's opinions or behaviors influence what I know for myself, and that takes my power away from ME and puts it into the hands of someone else. YOU are your best judge, because only YOU know what you need, want, deserve. TRUST yourself through your process!"

