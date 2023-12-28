'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Yells 'I Didn't Want This Beakup' As He Responds to a Fan in New Clip

Sister Wives star Kody Brown was seen having a meltdown, snapping angrily at a fan's comment.

In a sneak peek from an upcoming Sister Wives Talk Back episode, featuring the Brown family patriarch and the polygamist's only remaining wife, Robyn, 45. Kody faced a series of setbacks in the last 3 years as one after the other, 3 out of his 4 wives left him, per The Sun. Kody, who was also previously married to Meri, 52, Janelle, 54, and Christine, 51, has been pretty heartbroken since the divorces as his plural marriage collapsed right in front of him, triggered by Christine's leaving in 2021.

In one video, Kody could be seen reading from a tablet as he said aloud a fan's comment. "I think it's awesome that you guys found each other and just want to be together. I think you should own it and just say that!" Jeff, a fan directed his best wishes to the two.

The Sister Wives patriarch turned to face the camera and angrily addressed Jeff, slamming the well-wishing fan. "Well Jeff, I think you're a victim of 20 hours of our life versus 365 days," Kody snipped at the fan, before Robyn interjected to try and calm him down, saying, "You stop, he was being nice."

Robyn was still looking irritated at Kody's remark when he said, "Listen, we didn't want our family to break up. Isn't that obvious?" Robyn spoke in defense of the fan, adding, "You're right, but, he's not trying to be rude." Kody continued ranting angrily, going off at the fan, "Jeff, you're reading too many tabloids. We didn't want this breakup, I didn't want this breakup."

Robyn and Kody exchanged heated words for a while before she appeared to give up. Kody then added, "Listen, I've gone through three divorces in three years. I'm not a happy camper. And I'm not nice."

Kody says while talking to PEOPLE that he, Christine, Janelle, Meri, and Robyn Brown are all at "different" stages of "accepting" and "rejecting" the changes that have come with the end of their decades-long polygamous arrangement. "Every one of us is having our struggle with the reality of this experience," he explains. "Every one of us is having a struggle with the fact that we have years together and now we're dissatisfied enough to say we can't work this out anymore."

The patriarch of the Brown family continues, saying that it has been "good days and bad days" for everyone as they have all gone through "going through divorce." He admitted, "It is sad," adding, "It is heartbreaking. You're looking for answers in a state of confusion. Once again, the only answer you can make if you want to have a good relationship is moving forward with a lot of charity."

