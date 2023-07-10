‘Sister Wives’ Star Kody Brown Slammed for Not Spending Time With Janelle Brown’s Sons: "It’s So Sad"

Janelle Brown has been spotted living her life according to her own standards ever since she severed relations with Kody Brown. The Sister Wives star has recently been spotted spending time with her family. She hit Epcot's streets earlier this week with her sister, and the reality star is spending time with her sons.

The internet went wild when Janelle posted some photos of her sons on Instagram. The Sister Wives star's "handsome" kids were the talk of the internet. Social media users criticized Janelle's ex-husband Kody Brown for not being present for his sons' tiny moments as she enjoyed some nice times with them.

Janelle posted a selfie of herself and her sons on July 9 as they spent quality time together. Gabrielle and Garrison Brown, the reality star's sons, were in the selfie with her. They all wore complementary colors as they walked to a movie theater. While Gabrielle, in the center, snapped the selfie wearing the same color full-sleeved t-shirt, and Garrison, in the corner, donned a dark grey t-shirt, Janelle was seen grinning for the camera while donning a gray t-shirt. "Seeing the new Indiana Jones movie!" Janelle captioned the picture.

While Janelle was spending time with her sons, internet users left comments on the post to share their opinions. A user wrote in the comments section of the post, "Gabe has always been my favorite because he is so intelligent and compassionate but is able to stand up for what he believes is right."

Another slammed Kody and said, "It's really sad that dad give up his rights to having a relationship with his handsome adult sons. I truly believe this was the goal 17 years ago to separate him from his family." Furthermore, a user wrote, "You all look so happy! I’m glad you got away from Kody!" "Such handsome boys! Love the way they love their mom," a user said as he praised Janelle's sons.

With his two youngest sons, Gabriel and Garrison Brown, Kody has almost no relationship and no interactions, per The List. "Now with those two boys, I'm estranged from them. I can't even have conversations with them anymore," Kody said once, per Insider.

Kody and his sons have been so estranged from one another that he once forgot Gabriel's birthday. Gabriel mentioned this in one of the episodes of the program, "I shouldn't have done this, but I did anyway. I didn't remind him that it was my birthday because I wanted to see if he remembered, and he didn't." Gabriel went on to say that his father afterward contacted him to try to make up for his mistakes, "That's the last time I ever talked to my dad."

