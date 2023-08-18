‘Sister Wives’ Star Kody Brown Says He Has No Plans to Remarry After Divorces

Kody Brown, the star of the reality series Sister Wives, opens up to People in an exclusive interview about the unforeseen twists and turns his life has taken in recent years. Kody, who once supported plural marriage, is now oddly monogamous after breaking up with three of his four spouses in the time period of 14 months. His candid comments highlight the difficulties of polygamy and the significant influence it has had on his own development.

Kody's journey has undergone a tremendous turn at the age of 54. His former aspirations of peacefully coexisting with multiple wives were crushed when his marriages failed. Kody admitted to People, "The idea of ever marrying again after the experience I’ve had, there’s no reason for me to do that," In the wake of the mental upheaval, he compared his experience to hit the "bottom of a deep swimming pool," a feeling of drowning. "I feel like I've hit the bottom of a deep swimming pool, but I've pushed off and am headed to the surface."

He spoke openly about his family's struggles, saying that they had been through a "lot of heartbreak.” He admits that the breakup of his relationships with three of his wives has been turbulent, but he is steadfast in his resolve to go forward with love. His desire to achieve acceptance is motivated by a heart that is filled with grace and love.

Kody reflected on his path from having four spouses to now having just one, emphasizing that despite this significant change, his core outlook on life has not changed. He reiterated that he and his ex-partners are all seeking happiness and expressed his firm belief that everyone can find happiness. He acknowledged the complex issues their polyamorous lifestyle presented, including the battles his ex-wives had with feelings of neglect and jealousy, reports Mirror.

His ex-wives are carving out their futures as Kody's journey takes shape. His first partner, Meri, embraces the opportunities that lie ahead while “keeping the doors open" and looks to the future with an open heart. After spending years together, Janelle and Kody decided to part ways. She expresses her lack of regrets and notes that the "experience is what gave us the life that we have now." Christine, who had one of the longest relationships with Kody, emphasizes the fact that “Just because I left, it doesn't mean we failed,” rather, it means things are changing.

Kody's journey is far from over, despite the fact that he may not be looking for new partners to grow his family. Viewers and fans of Sister Wives may anticipate learning more about the Brown family's journey when the 18th season debuts on TLC on August 20 at 10 p.m. ET. The family's transformation will be explored in this season as they continue to deal with the challenges of life, love, and personal development.

