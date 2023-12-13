'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Files Permit to Remodel His $1.8 Million Love Nest With Wife Robyn

Major renovations are planned for Kody Brown and his wife Robyn Brown's Flagstaff, Arizona house. The father of eighteen has applied for permits to update the $1.8 million residence. The U.S. Sun reported that the property records from Coconino County show that the Sister Wives pair registered for a residential self-issue permit on December 11. That same day, the permit was accepted, and it will be in force for six months, ending on June 8, 2024. The reality stars want to upgrade their water heater, mechanical equipment, and panels.

Additionally, they want to destroy certain unspecified portions of the house and replace the roof. As per the outlet, the pair will collaborate with Darren Lance of Darren Lance Electric, an electrician, on the renovations as stated in the record. According to the submitted permission, they will also be putting yard lines. The $820,000 Coyote Pass property that the ex-polygamous family bought in 2018 with the goal of Kody living with his four wives and their kids is not connected to Kody and Robyn's home. After Kody divorced Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, and Christine Brown, the enormous property is still undeveloped and the building has been put on hold.

On the other hand, Janelle Brown clarified during this season that she was facing a financial crisis. During an episode, after the altercation, the mother of six was concerned about her financial situation and the possibility of a separation. She said, "I’m stuck. I’m stuck. Financially, I have nothing. Christine had the house (when she left Kody). I have nothing. My name is on the property with everybody else. Probably nobody will cooperate now and play ball".

According to Janelle Brown, her finances are linked to Coyote Pass, the property that the family bought when they relocated to Flagstaff, Arizona. Returning to her confessional, a very disheartened Janelle Brown wondered how she ended herself in this dangerous circumstance. As reported by Today, she said, "I can’t believe I’m 50 and I can’t even do my own thing cause I’m so tied up with them financially and I can’t do anything. I’m stuck. I can’t believe I got myself into this position. How dumb is that? I know better."

Recently, Kody Brown confessed to People that Robyn and he's been "strange" in being a monogamous pair. He said, "We're still in a deep state of mourning if you will, we are not recovering from this. We've been through a very hard experience and our reaction to it has changed us. We are not the same. Moving forward is still one of those things where you go through a divorce, you almost feel like God doesn't exist, and you're so angry, so bitter, and ... you need to let some sunshine back in. That's the thing, I think we're just in a transitionary point where I am letting sunshine back in."

