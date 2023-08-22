‘Sister Wives’ Kody Brown Feels Like His Family ‘Is in a Civil War’ After 3 of His 4 Wives Left Him

Sister Wives Season 18 started on August 20, and the Brown family is more divided than ever. In fact, Kody Brown begins the episode by declaring that the Browns are in the midst of a "civil war," Entertainment Tonight reported. Robyn Brown remains perplexed by the family's predicament as she and Meri Brown continue to dissect and rehash the shattered family dynamics for the umpteenth time, still grieving over Christine Brown's choice to leave Kody and go to Utah.

Christine is the only one who is not in a mental spiral. Following her relocation, Christine is overjoyed to be free of his curly-haired clutches. She's a whole different lady with a very different setting at her house in Utah, and she has a beaming smile to prove it.

Also Read: 'Sister Wives' Fans Slam Christine Brown for Making Fun of Ex-Kody Brown in Season 18 Premiere

She remains close to her bestie, Janelle Brown, and the two admit that they still refer to each other as "sister wives," despite the fact that they are no longer really sister spouses in the formal sense ever since she left Kody. "Yeah, I still consider Janelle my sister wife. It's super weird, I think," Christine admits, noting that she thinks of Janelle as, "more than just a friend."

Christine, on the other hand, is done with things that no longer serve her when it comes to Kody and the rest of the Brown clan. She met her ex to discuss the family's Christmas plans. Kody, who describes himself as "tender from a divorce," reveals in his confessional interview about Christine, "I kind of feel like I just never want to see her again, and I want to spend some time hating her."

KJ does yet another video about a trailer that came out yesterday regarding child arrangements at Christmas between Kody and Christine. She says “ Kody had a meltdown because somebody teased him. You know a narcissist you can never wound them, you cannot tease them. They cannot… pic.twitter.com/mGn7HmMHSm — Llama Girl 🦙🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🫖🇲🇲🇫🇷🇩🇰 (@EllieRod8) August 18, 2023

Also Read: ‘Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown Tells Fiance David Woolley to Accept Her With Janelle as a Package Deal

Christine can't stop laughing as Kody talks about his terrible battle with COVID. Christine admits in her candid interview that her reactions to her ex aren't always the nicest. "I was married to that guy for 27 years. Every time that guy got sick, it was like the whole world revolved around his being sick," she admits.

After their heated argument from last season, Kody acknowledges that his relationship with Janelle is "pretty strained" and that the two are having trouble agreeing on their holiday schedules.

Also Read: 'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown's Children Look Unrecognisable in New Vacation Pics

The fact that Meri is so determined to hold on to her bogus relationship with Kody is maybe the most heartbreaking of all. Kody himself notes that they haven't "functioned in a marriage-like relationship for seven or eight years." Meri feels estranged, not just from Kody but also from her other sister-wives. "I feel, like, just completely rejected. I know what our relationship used to be. It was good and it was fun and we laughed a lot," Meri said. "I've heard him refer to us as friends, which is kind of weird to me because I think friends talk to each other more than Kody and I talk to each other," she added.

More from Inquisitr

‘Sister Wives’ Fans Think Christine Brown Secretly Married David Woolley After Seeing ‘Clue’ in Video

‘Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown Gushes Over The Cutest Engagement Photos With Fiancé David Woolley