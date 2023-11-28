'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Admits Being 'Jealous' of Christine And Janelle's Bonding: "It's Pathetic"

Sister Wives star Kody Brown admitted to "feeling jealous" over ex-wives Janelle and Christine Brown's undying friendship post-divorce. During a recent episode, Kody said, "I'm jealous because they're behaving the way they should've for 25 years now. Yeah, I see it as a big F-U to Kody. It's like, 'We're going to get along now because this will p**s Kody off.'" The patriarch has always blamed Christine for influencing Janelle, "Christine has so much influence over Janelle, I just think it's pathetic," the TLC star had expressed earlier.

As per The US Sun, while continuing to discuss both his ex-wives, Kody said: "She never once expressed any empathy towards me." The presenter asked further: "During the divorce?" Kody replied: "Nope. Never." He added, "[Janelle] sided with Christine, and with that, she and I just gradually unwound to this point." Kody appeared shocked when asked why he believed Christine hadn't shown him any love throughout his split from Janelle. "I don't think she'd capable of it. It's weird, that she wouldn't just say, 'That's just so sad, that's so hard,' or whatever," he said.

The interviewer laughed and asked: "Are you jealous that they're talking to each other now?" To which Kody admitted that he does feel that way. Fans instantly expressed their disbelief over his reaction calling the reality star a 'narcissist': "Kody is not a 'man of faith.' He's a deceitful, greedy hate monger! He was counting on Christine to create a divide in the family that would have ostracized Christine and her kids. Shame on him," one fan wrote.

A second fan added: "'They're behaving the way they should have, 25 years ago (with each other) Here's an idea. Maybe they realised it wasn't each other they didn't like, it was you!" a third fan said. A fourth fan commented: "He is a classic narcissist... my opinion!" A fifth fan wrote: "Another narcissist! Wives or children don't matter if he is not the main character in your life then he has no use for you!" A sixth fan simply added: "Oh boohoo Kody!" As People reported earlier, Kody never openly mentioned to Janelle regarding her closeness with Christine, he freely admitted that he is uncomfortable discussing this worry with Janelle. "I don't want to say anything to Janelle because I'm afraid Christine will find out about it or if the kids will find out about it. It's like, I just don't want to talk about me," he said.

Furthermore, Kody found it difficult to comprehend "why Janelle can't be married to me." "She was married to me when I was married to Meri and she was married to me when I was married to Christine and she was married to me while I was married to Robyn," he continued. "Why not now?" Janelle had previously said that she "would" stay with Kody if he "changed," but he would also need to "give me what I needed in a relationship" and "fully engage with me as a marriage partner again."

