‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Responds With Wit After Kody Brown Says He “Felt Like a Piece of Meat”

Tensions reached new heights in a recent episode of the hit reality TV show Sister Wives, as the Brown family engaged in a four-part season finale. Janelle Brown playfully mocks her ex-husband, Kody Brown as he reveals deep personal feelings of being reduced to a "piece of meat."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ethan Miller

Also Read: Christine Brown Says David Woolley Finds ‘Sister Wives’ Filming Overwhelming: "He Does It With Grace"

The episode's focus was on Janelle and her reaction to Kody's revelation about feeling like a "piece of meat" in their relationship. According to The Sun, Kody expressed his belief that Janelle's attraction to him was purely physical in the scene in question. He said in a confessional, "So, Janelle's not in love with me. I think she thinks I'm hot, I got nice pecks and a great six-pack abs, but that's all she's interested in."

Janelle, on the other hand, had a different perspective on their relationship. She emphasized the multifaceted nature of a marriage in her own confessional, saying, "I'm like 'Woah buddy, you're way missing the boat here.' There's way more to a marriage than just physical attraction and I feel like we're in big danger here."

Janelle responded with a lighthearted tone as reunion host Sukanya Krishnan probed into the dynamics of their separation, challenging the notion that her interest in Kody was only superficial. Janelle burst out laughing when asked about Kody's claim that she liked his pecs, saying, "God, could you believe that? There's so much more to a marriage than that! I don't know, like, he loves his pecks so much. They're great [but] it's not what it's about for me. It's about emotional connection."

Also Read: 10 Times ‘Sister Wives’ Star Meri Brown Demeaned Ex-Husband Kody Brown On and Off-Screen

The revelation became more serious when Kody while watching a video of himself discussing his physique, noted that the camera crew had "missed something." He explained, "The great pecks and the six-pack abs was all about the fact that Janelle is always seeing me as a physical specimen and as a resource and not ever really dove into my humanity." Kody admitted to feeling like a "piece of meat" and emphasized his lack of vulnerability, per Hollywood Life.

Also Read: 'Sister Wives' Fans Suspect Kody Brown Envies Ex-Wife Christine's 'Influential' Recognition

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gabe Ginsberg

This follows the official announcement of Kody and Janelle's divorce in December 2022. Kody revealed the news during a One on One special last year, emphasizing Janelle's apparent enjoyment of life without him. "Janelle has made it pretty clear to me that she’s enjoying her life without me. She’s like, 'Haven’t missed you much.' I think if we both really sat down, we’d look at each other and say ‘Really?"

Janelle, on the other hand, expressed "We’ve been separated for several months. I don’t know, things just really became sort of indifferent, like I just didn’t care anymore. I’ve kind of mourned that that part of our life is gone. I wasn’t heartbroken. It wasn’t as heartbreaking for me like it was for Christine. It was just kind of like, I just mourned that that life was gone…. We had this great run."

More from Inquisitr

'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Asks Robyn to 'Let Go' of the Idea that She Will Re-Unite With Ex Kody

'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Was Concerned About Christine Going 'Too Fast' With David Woolley