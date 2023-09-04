'Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Faces Harsh Truths After Fight With Kody: “I’m 50 and I Have Nothing”

In a recent episode of the hit reality show Sister Wives, viewers witnessed a heated and emotionally charged argument between Janelle and Kody Brown, both aged 54, which had to do with their children. In specific, the tiff was regarding Kody's estranged relationship with the sons he shares with Janelle. Accusations of "gaslighting" and mutual blame were also hurled back and forth.

According to People, the COVID-19 pandemic was the turning point in the lives of the Brown family, which led to strained bonds during testing times. "You're always flipping it back on me," said Janelle as Kody responded, "That's because it belongs on you, Janelle. ... You didn't support my stand when it came to actually doing the COVID stuff." Kody had imposed strict rules, but Janelle and his third wife, Christine Brown, did not fully comply with his additional guidelines.

The situation worsened when Janelle's adult children resisted staying home and pursued non-familial activities, leading to Kody's growing frustration and emotional detachment. "Kody, I was protecting my children," Janelle said while also adding that she was made to feel like she had to choose between their children and him, to which Kody responded, "All you have to do is support what I'm doing." Kody also accused Janelle of lying, while she retorted by saying he could be pretty manipulative with his statements. They also started screaming at each other as they hurled mean comments back and forth.

Kody questioned the existence of a team dynamic between them, doubting whether Janelle had ever supported him or had his back. He dismissed the idea that the father's absence justified placing responsibility solely on the mothers, calling it "bulls---." As Kody left Janelle's home, he remarked, "There is no interest in understanding each other here... only a bitterness that has no place." He stated that he didn't expect Janelle to back him up or co-parent with him.

The argument between the two escalated so much that Janelle ended up asking Kody to leave their house. She expressed her disappointment in their severed relationship loaded with drama. However, it has put financial strain on the single mom who is dependent on the family for her financial needs. This especially includes their shared property in Flagstaff, Arizona, known as Coyote Pass. All her savings and financial assets were tied up in this property. She confessed, "Any kind of savings, money, anything is tied up in this property. I am a smart woman, and I have done this very dumb thing."

At the age of 50, Janelle found herself in a precarious situation with no immediate solution. Emotionally and financially, Janelle is facing a huge backlash for her inconsistent relationship with the rest of the Brown family. Sister Wives viewers are left wondering how this family will survive the differences with the plural marriage and property entanglements.

