Christine of 'Sister Wives' Is 'Grateful' That She and Her 'Intense' Ex-Husband Kody Brown Divorced

Christine and Kody Brown of Sister Wives broke up last year after more than 25 years of marriage; fans heard them talk about the details of their breakup for the first time on the show's 17th season debut. After announcing her separation from husband Kody Brown on social media last year, the Sister Wives actress feared possible retaliation. Their 23-year-old son Paedon Brown said as much on the Reality Life with Kate Casey podcast: "When Mom first released the picture on Instagram, explaining that she had left, she was terrified. She was horrified. She didn’t look at her Instagram. She didn’t look at her messages. She put it down as she drove for several hours because she did not want the negative [sic]."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christine Brown (@christine_brownsw)

Also Read: ‘Sister Wives’ Star Kody Brown's Friend Asks Him to 'Own Everything' Happening In His Family

However, now she is quite happy with her new fiancé, David Woolley, as reported by the Express. The mother of five recently spoke out about her divorce from the TLC star, adding that his behavior "shocked" her and left her worried about what goes on in his brain. A recent episode of the reality program included a confessional from the 51-year-old, who reunited with Kody for the first time since she left the show and their marital home. She said, "I’m just super grateful that I’m not married to him anymore. Oh, my gosh. He’s a lot! He’s just so intense." Christine recently said that during their years together, she had a nagging sensation that they were not destined to be together and that she didn't "really believe" in soulmates.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christine Brown (@christine_brownsw)

Christine claims that she and David have a "simple" yet wonderful existence together. She explained, "I never thought that I would be in a relationship with someone who would get me so well. He gets me so well, he understands, and he doesn't care about all the extra stuff that comes with me. Because there's a lot, I'm fairly complicated." She added, "I didn't know I could have a simple life with somebody. I didn't know I would find a soulmate. I totally found a soulmate. He's totally my soulmate and I didn't even know."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christine Brown (@christine_brownsw)

Also Read: 'Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Faces Harsh Truths After Fight With Kody: “I’m 50 and I Have Nothing”

Christine said that until she saw her own children experience true love, she didn't "really believe" in soulmates. The TLC star said that even after their divorce, some of Kody's comments still left her speechless. She said, "I'm so shocked that [it] would actually come out of somebody's mouth, and I'm like, ‘I can't believe you just said that.’ And then there's been several things that he said through the years where I'm like, ‘Oh, my gosh.’" Christine reveals her concern, saying she fears his inner thoughts are "even worse." She added, "Because I know there's some things that don't come out of my mouth. There's some things where that filter goes into place, I feel like saying something and I rein it back. What if he's reining things back? What else could come out of his mouth?"

More from Inquisitr

‘Sister Wives’ Star Meri Brown Reacts to Social Media Criticism Post-Split From Kody Brown

When ‘Sister Wives’ Kody Brown Attended Wedding Instead of His Daughter Ysabel’s Scoliosis Surgery