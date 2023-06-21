Fans Credit Fiancé David Woolley for 'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown's 'Youthful Glow'

'Sister Wives' star Christine Brown is flaunting younger-looking skin and living her best life with fiancé David Woolley. In her recent Instagram post, she has chronicled her short trip to Nashville. The TLC star can be seen glowing in love while attending the Plexus Convention in the city with the "love of her life." She captioned the post as: "Loving Nashville with the love of my life! We're here for Plexus Convention."

The couple looked relaxed and happy as they posed for pictures amidst the backdrop of Nashville. In the first picture, they can be seen hugging while posing on the terrace of a high-rise during nighttime. In the second picture, they can be seen smiling and posing outside a barbeque restaurant, while in the third picture, the adorable couple seems to be enjoying a soirée walk, dressed casually. Christine accessorized her red t-shirt with gold hoop earrings.

According to The US Sun, fans expressed their admiration and support for the reality star. One fan commented, "Christine looks decades younger now that she's in love. For real and not enslaved." A second exclaimed, "Christine, you look younger!! Being in love looks good on you." Some of them were simply happy for her recent life updates after her separation from ex-partner Kody Brown. "I've never been so happy for a total stranger as I am for Christine!" a fan wrote.

Another fan said, "I am So So happy for you, Christine!!! As a divorcee who left a toxic marriage, this past season of Sister Wives has meant so much to me. It's been inspirational and heartwarming to watch your journey to happiness. Thank you for sharing it with the world." Praising her current partner, Woolley, they wrote, "I love that you have a companion who is all yours! I'm not against polygamy or polyamory but I think there is something very special to say about having the commitment that you are number 1 and the ONLY for someone. You deserve this!" "Look at you two glowing Together. Clearly bringing out the best in each other. Much love," another fan wrote. Some fans joked: "Kody is punching the air right now. Love to see you happier!!"

The reality star has been enjoying her "morning walks" lately. In an Instagram update posted on May 12, Christine expressed that she loves the physical activity while walking her younger daughter Truely to school. She captioned it: "Walking Truely to school is one of my favorite things to do. The atmosphere in the mornings is just breathtaking."

Christine is known to promote her health brand and drink on social media. She recently promoted the 'Six-week Slimdown Summer' challenge with her pink drink while offering a $10 discount for the product. In an April 11 Instagram post, the reality star has encouraged her fans to join the "Sister Wives" stars in Nashville for a weight loss and gut health event. She captioned the video post: "Come hang out with us in Nashville! Grab your fav products from us, and we will see you there! Whether you want weight loss, more energy, gut health, less bloating, mental clarity, I truly believe we have it all - well, like 99.9% message me for more info!" It is no secret that Christine is stepping into her 'best version.' After splitting from Kody, she is on a mission to focus on her health and happiness.

