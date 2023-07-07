‘Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown Stuns in Shorts Flaunting Thinner Look in Rare Pic With Family

Christine Brown, known for her TLC reality series Sister Wives, has undergone a significant transformation in her appearance since her time on the show. She recently delighted her fans by showcasing her noticeably slimmer figure in her latest social media post.

According to The U.S. Sun, Christine Brown recently displayed her slimmest physique to date while enjoying quality time with her family, sporting a pair of short shorts. The Sister Wives star has been actively shedding pounds as her wedding to fiancé David Woolley draws near.

The reality star took to her Instagram on Wednesday to share a recap of her Fourth of July celebrations spent with her family. In the caption of her pictures, the mother of six shared her thoughts, saying, "I hope everyone had an incredible Independence Day. My family and I enjoyed fireworks from my balcony. We could see the entire valley lighting up. #july4th2023 #wearefreebecauseofthebrave #IndependenceDay2023 #builtoncourage."

The first picture captured the TV personality in her kitchen, accompanied by her daughters Mykelti, Ysabel, Truely, and Aspyn, as well as Mykelti's husband Tony and Aspyn's husband Mitchell. In the midst of the group, Brown beamed with joy, standing next to her soon-to-be husband Woolley, 59, displaying her slimmest physique yet in a pair of denim shorts. The photos captured her happiness while celebrating the holiday with her loved ones. In a second photo, the TLC star smiled alongside her daughters Ysabel and Mykelti in a selfie. For her final post, she filmed the mesmerizing fireworks from the balcony of her new home in Utah.

According to an undisclosed source who spoke to The U.S. Sun, it has been reported that Brown has been working towards losing an additional 20 pounds before her upcoming wedding with fiancé Woolley, scheduled for this summer. As a result, her slimmer figure has been attributed to these efforts.

According to a source close to Sister Wives, Brown is known for her daily workout routine, displaying strong dedication to achieving a "hot mom" comeback. Additionally, the source said that Brown is content with her progress thus far, and her fiancé Woolley considers her to be perfect.

As per The U.S. Sun, it has been reported that Brown is making plans for her dream wedding, likely to take place in July, before the kids resume school in the fall. According to a source, the wedding ceremony is anticipated to be held in Utah, where Brown and her fiancé recently purchased a new residence for a price tag of $770,000. "It's going to be, from what I hear, really intimate and mostly close family. She's super close to her mom and obviously her kids will be there and his kids and their families," the source revealed.

