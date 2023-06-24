'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Plans to 'Xeriscape' Her $770,000 Lehi, Utah Home Frontyard

Sister Wives star Christine Brown and her fiancé David Woolley moved into their $770,000 Lehi, Utah home right after announcing their surprise engagement in April. The couple is all set to tie the knot in a beautiful summer wedding. Brown has been making sure that her new home looks beautiful and ready for the special day. She has been posting home improvement videos updating her fans and followers with "landscape beautification projects" that she has undertaken. In a recent Instagram reel, the reality star revealed that she "never" wants to mow her front yard again. The TLC star is planning on opting for "xeriscaping," which involves recreating the front yard into a "desertic-style" oasis with rocks, gravel, and low-water-use plants like succulents.

Brown captioned the video post with a question for her followers asking them to give suggestions about various low-maintenance plants. "We never want to mow our front yard. Ever. So, xeriscape all the way, that’s when you use rocks and gravel and very little irrigation, however, we want trees and bushes. So, what are some easy-to-maintain trees and bushes that grow in Lehi, Utah?" the TLC star asked her fans.

In the video, Brown is seen wearing a casual top with skintight blue jeans. She says about her front yard renovation project, "It's going to be amazing.” Brown then continues, “So here’s the deal. I don’t know what shrubbery grows where I’m at. What kind of shrubbery grows in Lehi, Utah? Please give me some ideas on different plants I can grow here.” The reality star hinted at some challenges that come with the xeriscaping process. She also added a text overlay on her video that read “already dirty,” along with more content that said, “Good grief, it’s just the beginning!!”

Christine Brown was seen at the beginning of the reel holding up stone pavers and discussing the details of the front yard landscaping. She shared on having plans to create a stunning patterned lawn with intricately placed walkways, shrubbery, trees, and rocks. Brown also showcased the blueprint, which was marked with spray paint on a gardening sheet. According to People, Brown had previously shared another major landscape update through a clip that showcased her plans to renovate the couple's gorgeous mountain view backyard for their grandkids.

The Sister Wives star is ready to start a new chapter in her life. Praising her fiancé Woolley, she had exclusively told People in April, "David treats me like a queen and tells me I'm beautiful every day. I've never been in love like this before, and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it. So excited for the wonderful adventure we are going to embark on for the rest of our lives.”

