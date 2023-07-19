'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Shares Heartwarming Photos From Gwendlyn's Wedding Celebrations

Christine Brown is joyfully celebrating the arrival of a new member in her family. Her daughter Gwendlyn Queiroz (formerly Brown) had her wedding over the weekend. The star of the reality TV show Sister Wives took to social media on Monday to share a heartfelt tribute to her daughter-in-law, Beatriz Queiroz.

Christine delightedly shared multiple pictures from the joyous wedding ceremony of the happy couple, including a heartwarming snapshot of her five daughters standing closely together. It is worth noting that Christine is also the mother of a son named Paedon Brown, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Kody Brown. Christine directed the post at Beatriz and captioned it, "Welcome to the family, We LOVE you and we’re thrilled you and @gwendlynbrown are married!!" The TLC star also added the hashtag #everlastinglove.

Within her collection of photos, featuring multiple images in a carousel format, the mother of six included a picture of the happy couple on the dance floor. Notably, in the background, Christine's ex-husband, Kody, was captured holding one of their grandchildren. The bride's mother was elegantly attired in a vibrant hot pink one-shoulder gown. She stood alongside her fiancé, David Woolley as they posed for a heartwarming snapshot with the delighted couple.

21 year old Gwendlyn, who is also a star of Sister Wives, exchanged vows with Beatriz in a private ceremony held in Flagstaff, Arizona, on Saturday, reported InTouch Weekly. The following day, Gwendlyn shared a touching photo on social media, showing her and her wife sharing a kiss in front of an illuminated sign that displayed the name "The Queirozes." Gwendlyn expressed her thoughts in the caption of her Instagram post: “Say hello to mrs (x2) queiroz.”

As per People, Gwendlyn revealed back in March her intention to change her last name upon marrying her fiancée. During an unboxing video of her YouTube Creator Award, which is given for reaching 100,000 subscribers, she mentioned that the plaque was initially addressed to Gwendlyn Brown. However, since she was soon to be married, she had the name tag modified to read, "For Gwendlyn Queiroz." "That's what I'm going to be in, like, five months, less than five months. It's coming up," she said, regarding their wedding plans.

In late November 2022, Gwendlyn happily accepted a proposal from her partner, and she excitedly shared the special moment with her fans on Instagram. "I'm engaged!" she captioned the post.

This significant milestone in their relationship came one month after Gwendlyn publicly came out as bisexual during an episode of Season 17 of Sister Wives. "I'm bisexual. I'm not only attracted to women, I'm also attracted to men and people who fall into other gender spectrums," Gwendlyn expressed her thoughts on the matter in the October 2022 episode.

