‘Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown Flaunts Her Incredible Weight Loss In New Photo

Christine Brown, the well-known face of the TV series Sister Wives, is getting all the love and attention for her weight loss journey. The 51-year-old reality star has reportedly shed some pounds to get married to her newfound love David Woolley. According to The U.S. Sun, following her divorce from Kody Brown, Christine started seeing Woolley and decided to get married after falling in love with each other.

Image Source: Instagram | Christine Brown

Also Read: 'Jealousy Incoming' For Kody Brown Star of ‘Sister Wives’ as Ex Wife Christine Brown Finds New Love

Christine recently took to Instagram to share a series of photos, and her transformation did not go unnoticed. In one of the snapshots, she beams with a radiant smile, clutching a cup of her energy drink, which is accompanied by a powdery product that seems to be part of her weight loss regimen. The second photo features Christine alongside her fellow sister wife and best friend, Janelle, who is 54 years old. Christine is elegantly dressed in a tight, sleeveless white dress that accentuates her newfound figure, while Janelle also showcases her svelte physique in a pink dress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by janellebrown117 (@janellebrown117)

The third picture depicts the two friends raising a toast with bottles of their chosen weight-loss drinks, exuding happiness and confidence throughout the photoshoot. In her caption, Christine expresses her satisfaction with the results of her wellness journey, attributing her newfound well-being to her special drink. She writes, "When you feel good, you REALLLLLY feel good!!" She also shared her experience after the drastic change in her lifestyle.

Image Source: Instagram | @christine_brownsw

Also Read: “I’m So Happy I Left Kody, the Guy Is Nuts!” Says Christine Brown of Ex-Husband

With increased energy, mental clarity, improved sleep, balanced hormones, and the absence of sugar cravings Christine revealed she is happy leading a healthy life. Christine's weight loss efforts have been in preparation for her upcoming nuptials with David Woolley. Their engagement was announced in April, just a few months after they made their relationship public on Valentine's Day. Christine's previous marriage to Kody Brown lasted 25 years before the couple announced their separation in November 2021.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TLC (@tlc)

Also Read: Christine of 'Sister Wives' Is 'Grateful' That She and Her 'Intense' Ex-Husband Kody Brown Divorced

A source close to Christine and Kody's marriage shared insights into her motivations, explaining, "She never fully got to live life with Kody since they were in a polygamous relationship, so she wants a forever with someone so badly." David and Christine initially connected over their shared experiences in parenthood. David, who has eight children from his previous marriage, is related to Christine, who has six children from her marriage to Kody: Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Gwendolyn, Ysabel, and Truely.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christine Brown (@christine_brownsw)

David shared on his social media revealing more about himself, "I have eight kids. Six are married, and two are single! I have 10 grandchildren. I also have kids and grandkids in California that are my extended family, but I consider my own!" He also opened up about his past marriage, which lasted for 20 years before his ex-spouse battled depression, leading to their separation.

More from Inquisitr

‘Sister Wives’ Stars Christine and Kody Brown Had Intense Lunch Meetup; Fans Spotted a Subtle Diss

‘Sister Wives’ Stars Janelle and Christine Brown Say Their Kids Would Reject Polygamous Relationships