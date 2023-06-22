'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Enjoys Night Out With Fiancé David Woolley At NSFW Nashville Bar

The "Sister Wives" alum Christine Brown was spotted having a rather fantastic time with her soon-to-be husband David Woolley, according to reports by The Sun. The two were reportedly spotted at a bar in Nashville spending some quality time with each other before the fast-approaching wedding.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christine Brown (@christine_brownsw)

Also Read: Fans Credit Fiancé David Woolley for 'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown's 'Youthful Glow'

In a post on Instagram, Brown shared a carousel of precious memories from the trip on account of celebrating Fathers' Day. The soon-to-be-married couple appeared to embrace the attire and customs of Nashville.

Brown sported a white sleeveless dress with tassels at the ends of the dress. She went for a gorgeous pair of authentic beige boots with pink roses printed on them. This complimented the cowboy hat which had a brown leather strap running across. Her fiance Woolley kept things classic and cool. He sported a plain black shirt with a stylish pair of denim followed by a pair of similar-themed boots and a matching hat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christine Brown (@christine_brownsw)

According to reports, the two were spotted at an NSFW bar and were joined by a pair of unidentified women and Janelle Brown's daughter Maddie. The pair were in the rustic town of Nashville to attend the Plexus Convention. They were later spotted at the exclusive and invite-only bar Wildhorse Saloon for their Boots & Bling Party hosted at 7:30 PM.

Also Read: Fans Concerned Over Odd Detail in the Latest Photo of 'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown

An insider reported that the place was jam-packed with a crowd of nearly 500 people including Brown and her crew. The bar had an array of food to choose from at its buffet station. It also had a cash bar and there was a private concert going on within its premises. "Christine and her group waited in line just like everybody else, but they didn't end up staying long," said the insider. Shortly after their time inside the bar, the group reportedly had a fantastic night vibing away at Coyote Ugly Saloon, an NSFW bar. According to sources, the place is deemed to be the most famous bar in Nashville. However, at this juncture in time, the insider mentioned how it was just Brown and her fiance Woolley at the renowned bar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christine Brown (@christine_brownsw)

Also Read: Christine Brown, Star of 'Sister Wives', Spotted Crying and Without Her Engagement Ring

The atmosphere within the bar seemed rather eccentric and the insider who was close to Brown gave a rather detailed description of what went on inside. "The bar was wild! Everyone there appeared to be in their 20s-30s. It did not seem like a place Christine would even step foot in!" shared the insider. "There were girls dancing on the bar and a lot of inappropriate things were going on inside."

While it was clearly an electric night, Brown's crew decided to maintain their distance from the craziness. After they were entertained, they decided to call it a night after less than 30 minutes. They left at approximately 9:00 PM and were no longer in sight for the rest of the evening.

More from Inquisitr

Christine Brown Confuses Fans With 'Happy' Instagram Story Just Hours After Crying Pictures of Her Went Viral

'Sister Wives' Fans Concerned After Seeing Pictures of Christine Brown Without Her Engagement Ring