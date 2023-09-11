‘Sister Wives’ Robyn Brown Feels Kody Looks at Her ‘Sideways’ After Being Left by Three of His Wives

Star of Sister Wives, Robyn Brown, discusses the outcome of being Kody Brown's only wife who hasn't left the plural marriage. The actress, 44, explained to PEOPLE that the 54-year-old head of the Brown family had been "pushing me away" ever since Meri, Christine, and Janelle Brown ended their marriage with Kody.

“It's been hard on our relationship,” she said as part of the family's PEOPLE cover story in August. “It's been really hard on our relationship because I think when you're going through a divorce, you start questioning yourself.” The star revealed that she feels Kody is looking at her sideways as she is a woman, saying, “For him, he's straight, so he questions the opposite sex. So it's this kind of huge upheaval in the way that you think about yourself and others,” the TLC personality said.

Robyn feels that the fact that “there's women in his life that he's struggling with” is making Kody self-sabotage their marriage. She said, that he is “looking at me sideways because I am a woman.” She confessed, “I think he is starting to do better. But it's been a couple of years of this and then picking fights and then just acting like he's ... almost like he's stressed out that I'll leave him too or something.”

Despite her repeated assurances that “I’m not going anywhere. We're sticking this out. We're figuring this out,” Robyn said that it has been “really hard to help him to realize and remember what our relationship is.”

The reality personality asserted that following her other sister wives' choice to end their marriage, “I don't think anybody should be married while they're going through a divorce.”

She further explained, “Anybody who's gone through a divorce knows that it brings out the worst in you and sides of somebody that you didn't know existed, type of a thing.” She continued, “I always look at divorce as the opposite of all of the effort and the beauty and the wonder and the happiness of marriage. It's like the opposite of that and it's been very difficult.”

The couple discussed how their marriage may be in jeopardy during the September 10 episode of Sister Wives. Robyn was worried that Kody was considering leaving her, and she claimed that this would "absolutely devastate" her.

Kody also mentioned to his brother-in-law Nathan how difficult this time has been for his now-last remaining wife. "It's not just the husband that's being left. Robyn's feeling the ultimate rejection," Kody told the cameras as Robyn said in a separate confessional, "I'm dealing with some depression and some mourning, some loss and grieving. And it's a very difficult heartbreaking situation."

"This is stuff that I should just be keeping to myself," he continued. "I don't want Robyn to see this. I don't want her to know how dark I've gotten."

