‘Sister Wives’ Mykelti Brown ‘Feels Like a New Person’ After Welcoming Twins and Weight Loss

Sister Wives Mykelti Brown has changed significantly in the past few years with some surprising events in her life!

Like mother, like daughter. Mykelti Padron, née Brown, of Sister Wives, and her mother Christine Brown embarked on a weight loss quest together, and the outcomes are unmistakable. The TLC star, married to Tony Padron and mother to three children—a daughter named Avalon and twin boys named Archer and Ace—has had an amazing journey since welcoming her twins exactly one year ago, per InTouch.

Also Read: 'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Asks Robyn to 'Let Go' of the Idea that She Will Re-Unite With Ex Kody

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mykelti Padron (@mykeltip)

She feels very grateful for her children. Taking to Instagram, the TV star shared a beautiful Halloween picture of herself and the twins along with a moving caption. "What an incredible year it has been. I’ve felt blessed to be a part of these boys' lives. It’s been amazing!! I still can’t believe I was pregnant with them sometimes. Ace & Archer are so big now," she said referring to the twins who seemed very grown in the carousel their proud mama shared. "They’ve grown and learned so much. I love how individual they are. Their personalities have developed and Ace is my chill dude while Archer is curious and both of them are total Mammas Boys," Mykelti beamed with pride.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mykelti Padron (@mykeltip)

Apart from giving birth, Mykelti's weight loss journey has been incredible, she looks not just thinner, but fitter with a gorgeous glow on her face. Along with Janelle Brown, Cooking With Just Christine star Christine Brown, and Madison Brush (née Brown), who are all frequently spotted endorsing Plexus on social media, she is also on a weight loss crusade. “I feel like a new person! I have a thirst for life that I’ve never experienced. This life is amazing!!! The transformation the last few years have brought me is just amazing!” she captioned an Instagram post from earlier this month.

Also Read: 'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Was Concerned About Christine Going 'Too Fast' With David Woolley

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mykelti Padron (@mykeltip)

“I’ve been eating better than ever before and my overall health has improved. Honestly, it’s hard work and long-term dedication to keep doing what I’ve been doing. I wouldn’t go back though, love how I look, love how I feel, and I LOVE the ‘pink’ product I take LOL.”

Also Read: This is Why 'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Thinks Kody and Robyn Brown Have an ‘Easy’ Marriage

Christine has been spending a lot of time with her eldest daughter's family of five, who is only 30 minutes away from her residence in Utah, where she moved after her divorce from Kody Brown in 2021. “She is a badass mom. She is a better mom than I ever was at her age,” Christine told TODAY.com at the time of the twins' birth.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TLC (@tlc)

Needless to say, going from one child to three certainly presents obstacles, but according to Christine, Mykelti is handling herself like a pro. The 50-year-old grandmama has a particular affinity with her oldest grandchild Avalon and loves holding both of them at once. "Last week, I was over at their house and she was following me and I put on my coat and she started to cry. And I was like, 'What if I just take her?' And (Tony and Mykelti were) like, 'OK.' So she just got to spend the night at my house," she recalled. "She’s the cutest, sweetest, happiest kid you’ve ever seen. She's just delightful."

More from Inquisitr

'Sister Wives' Fame Kody Brown Faces Financial Woes, Nearly $5K Behind on Arizona Property Taxes

Kody Brown of ‘Sister Wives’ Says Ex Meri Brown Doesn’t ‘Share Resources’ and Shouldn’t Get Part of Land