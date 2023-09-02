‘Sister Wives’ Meri Brown Manifests Abundance & Success in Her New Post After Splitting From Kody Brown

Sister Wives star Meri Brown is "livin' it up' after her split from Kody Brown in December. The 52-year-old has been traveling and taking care of her business ever since. Recently, the reality star posted some 'positive affirmations' on her Instagram page with a slideshow featuring some throwback images from her fun escapades. “Bring on the joy, bring on the fun, bring on the success! Happiness feels good!” she captioned the post, adding “#WorthyUp” and “#GreatnessBeginsToday.”

In July, the TLC star expressed her gratitude and embraced the 'good side of life' with a lengthy post, "Fun in the California sunshine? Yes, please!! Living, laughing, doing, and being. Living my best and fullest life with intention and purpose. Laughing with friends and feeling all the joy. Doing all the things that I'm able and capable of. Being present, and being grateful for every single life experience that has made me who I am. This is me. This is how I choose to live and be. Situations and experiences may cause my life plans to shift. People may come and go. There may be moments that cause me to pause, reflect, and pivot. The past year has been that for me. But I've recently been feeling a shift as I move forward through it all and toward something.... different. Details of the 'different' have yet to fully unveil themselves to me. In due time I'm sure. Until then, the me that I am right now will continue to embrace this beautiful thing called life and will continue building, creating, and serving. There is so much to come...." #WorthyUp

In an exclusive with People last month, Meri revealed that she is enjoying her freedom, “I'm successful in business. I've got another really exciting project coming along. I've got good people surrounding me. I've got an awesome support system,” she said. “Things are good.” The TV personality also shared that 'jealousy' played a major role in the dissolution of her marriage to the Brown patriarch. “Anytime that you expand your family, there's going to be a shift,” Meri said. “You've got just the logistical things, but then you've also got the emotional things. I'm human. I'm going to get jealous. He's human. He is going to not know how to deal with a woman's jealousy.” She believed that Kody lacked the maturity to stay committed in a polygamous setting.

“When you're 20, 21, 25, 30, whatever, when this is happening, you're not grown up enough,” she said. “You think you are, but you're really not grown up enough sometimes. Or maybe it's more not that you're grown up enough, but more that you just don't have the tools in your tool belt to know how to deal with some of these issues.” Despite going separate Meri revealed that she is still in touch with her fellow Sister Wives, “I'm really, really, really glad of the connections that I still have within the family,” she said, “and I'm glad for the people who do have connections with each other.”

