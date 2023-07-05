‘Sister Wives’ Meri Brown Reveals She Wants to 'Trust' Herself More Post Split With Kody Brown: "Be True"

A few months after her own difficult public breakup from Kody Brown, the 52-year-old reality Sister Wives star, Meri Brown, took to TikTok on Thursday to share her insights with her followers. She spoke candidly about the value of trust.

"I am thinking a little bit about trust. You've heard that quote, right? Trust is transparency and consistency over time," she stated in the video, per People. "And that's well and good when you are thinking about the trust that you are trying to build with others or that you want others to build with you," she said, adding, "But what about the trust that you have for yourself? I think all too often, we don't trust ourselves as much as we should."

Learning to trust oneself, according to Meri, is "more of a heart thing than a head thing." She expressed, "I know for myself, I will tend to rationalize the reason I should trust myself in a certain situation, and really my gut knows." She added, "It's about having the courage to be true and authentic to myself, to be able to do and say the things that I know that I need to do because ultimately when you trust yourself and you act on that trust, it's going to give you more power in the long run," reports Entertainment Tonight.

She additionally talked about the value of independence and having the confidence to rely on oneself when others fail to do so. "When you're concerned about the trust that you have for somebody else, and you're trusting them to not leave you or you're trusting them to follow through on their word, or you're trusting them to do these things, that's all great," she said. "But more importantly, it's about trusting yourself to be able to handle it when they don't act as you think that they should."

In her concluding statement, Meri urged everyone listening to "just build that trust with yourself." She added, "Be consistent with yourself and transparent with yourself. Because that trusting and honest relationship that you have with yourself is really the most important. Worthy up with me, my friends. We got this." She simplified her point in the post's caption, “Something I'm still learning, and that is to trust myself.”

She continued, “So often I can rationalize or justify 'reality' even though my gut says something else, so often I can let other people's opinions or behaviors influence what I know for myself, and that takes my power away from ME and puts it into the hands of someone else."

"YOU are your best judge, because only YOU know what you need, want, deserve. TRUST yourself through your process! #WorthyUp #GreatnessBeginsToday." The post on Thursday was the most recent in a string of encouraging words Meri has written since she revealed her 32-year marriage to Kody, 54, had come to an end, per People.

