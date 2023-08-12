‘Sister Wives’ Meri Brown Misses Late Parents’ as She Visits Their Tombstone: “Nothing Can Replace Them”

Meri Brown is preserving the memories of her parents and navigating her grief following their passing. During the week's beginning, the 52-year-old personality from Sister Wives shared that she had made a trip to her parents' burial site while on a journey to a location that she didn't disclose.

“Quick pit stop on today's travels, Miss these two amazing humans. Miss their wisdom, their laughter, their love. Nothing feels [as] lonely some days as when you don't have mom and dad with you. Nothing can replace them. So many sweet memories of them will live on, and hopefully, I can share a small spark of their light with the world," She wrote a caption to go with a photo of their tombstones.

Meri's father passed away in 2007, and she lost her mother in 2021. An episode of Sister Wives captured the poignant moment when Meri discovered her mother's passing at the age of 76. At the time, she openly discussed her emotions and thoughts regarding her mother's demise. "I found out that she had been having a heart attack for a few days. It’s not something I’m ready for. She’s only 76. … I don’t even know how to do this. It just happened so fast. My mom was the most giving person that I ever knew," According to US Weekly, Meri stated in the September 2022 episode that she was driving to her mother's home in Utah.

In the wake of a September 2022 Sister Wives episode highlighting the passing of her mother, Bonnie Ahlstrom, Meri openly shared her emotions regarding the loss. She expressed her sentiments by sharing a photograph of herself alongside her mother on her Instagram account, as reported by People Magazine. "This week's episode documented the day my sweet mom passed away last year, I didn't watch the episode this week, but I've seen it, I've talked about it, I've relived it, and I remember that day very clearly and in great detail."

She recounted the instance when she drove to her mother's location, "praying I would get there before it was too late." Regrettably, her mother passed away prior to her arrival, a circumstance she described as "truly heartbreaking." Addressing her followers, she conveyed that, "many of you have reached out and sent messages, and I thank you for that." She expressed her gratitude for the words of compassion and encouragement she had received.

After her passing, Kody Brown, Meri's former husband, shared with the cameras the profound sorrow he felt due to the loss. “Bonnie was my first mother-in-law. I fell in love with her first, She was always just warm to me," at that particular time, Kody Brown, aged 54, provided an explanation.

