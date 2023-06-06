Sister Wives' Meri Brown Looks '20 Years Younger' While Talking About Relationships in New TikTok

Sister Wives star, Meri Brown appeared to be glowing with happiness in a recent TikTok where she talked about her relationships in the past, including the one she had with Kody Brown. Mirror reported that the reality star looked significantly younger in her new videos. This news comes after Meri sported incredible weight loss during a trip to London in pictures posted on Instagram.

The reality television alum recently took to TikTok to discuss her relationships in the past and how she has dealt with them. Meri simply beamed with happiness and pride as she used an example from her past to talk about healing from emotional wounds and scars. She claimed to have been listening to a podcast and spoke about a famous quote by Nipsey Hussle that was discussed by the hosts. Paraphrasing the quote, Meri said that if one isn't being inspired by the people around them, they may be more in a cage than in a circle. This was with reference to an individual's social circle or just relationships in general. "How many times do we remain in our cages? It's where you think you belong," Meri said.

The reality sensation responds to the question she has seemingly pondered over introspectively. Meri mentioned how she has often felt like remaining in her cage of non-inspiration and how she struggled to do the things her heart desired because of feeling "non-expansive." She then appeared to throw shade at her relationship with her former husband Kody Brown after emphasizing the kind of relationship she was in. "I feel like I need to shrink to be able to fit into a certain circumstance or situation," said Meri in her TikTok video.

Meri Brown spoke about the importance of surrounding oneself with communities and circles that emit positivity and gleeful affirmations. However, she urged her listeners and viewers not to misunderstand situations and to become "happy-happy, joy-joy." She then concluded her nearly 2 minutes long TikTok by asking her followers to ponder over her words. "Worthy up friends, you've got this!" concluded Meri. The former wife of Kody Brown donned what appeared to be a regal blue cozy jacket over a pink top followed by a simple chain around her neck.

Meri's fans were quick to respond and poured in their appreciation for the experiences she shared with them. Her following of 155.1K certainly caught the drift and related to the video. "So happy to see that you are in a good place Meri!" said a fan. "Very good advice Meri. You look beautiful. Blue is your color. Have a wonderful day!" said someone else. "Great quote!" added one more.

The influencer has recently been uploading plenty of motivational videos, and through her videos, she has constantly been urging her fans to "worthy up!" as suggested by her new phrase. In her latest video, Meri talked about another famous quote that highlights self-worth. She once more touched the hearts of her fans as she talked about another deep issue that many people struggle with. Meri's fans expressed their gratitude on Instagram with advice of their own in the comment section. Others thanked her for being vulnerable and raw with her emotions while sharing from experience.