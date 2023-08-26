'Sister Wives' Leon Brown Got Secretly Hitched to Her Partner Audrey Kriss, Meri & Kody Missing

Wedding bells have rung for Sister Wives Meri and Kody Brown’s daughter, Leon, who goes by the pronouns they/them. Although they got hitched almost a year ago, the happy couple hasn’t yet announced news of their marital status. According to a marriage certificate that was obtained by The Sun, Leon, who went by her birth name Mariah during that time, officially got hitched to her longtime partner, Audrey Kriss, earlier on Saturday, October 29, 2022.

As per sources, they pledged eternity to each other at a marvelous home in Colorado Springs, Colorado as per information obtained from the certificate about the address. The beautiful ceremony was “self-solemnized” - there was no officiant or a judge at their wedding.

Instead, they got married in a legal manner in a very intimate setting. On October 19, 2022, they got themselves to the Denver County Clerk's Office in order to apply for a marriage license. Information pertaining to it was recently recorded at the mentioned institute, the Denver County Office, on July 6, 2023.

What’s rather peculiar to note is the timeline of these weddings. Before Leon, it was Logan Brown, Kody and Jenelle Brown’s son, who tied the knot with Michelle Petty, Logan’s fiancee at the time. The two wed on October 22, 2022. This was right before their step-sister’s legal ceremony. As far as the guest list goes, since the ceremony was kept strictly family-only, Besides her parents, Jenelle and Christine Brown both turned up along with their children.

The happy couple were engaged for quite a while before exchanging their vows. The newly married couple got engaged in a widely romantic gesture at the famous Women’s March that took place in Washington D.C. in January 2019. They first met at Westminster College, where they studied together. Before addressing the big question of spending eternity together. They courted each other for two years. Shortly after, they moved to Denver in 2022.

While several members of their family were present, sources close to the family confirm that both Meri and Kody were absconding from their only daughter’s big day. Meri was reportedly at Disneyland in Anaheim, on the sunny side of California. She even shared a quote from her time at the establishment. "A day at Disneyland never disappoints! Resting those feet for another full day tomorrow!" She was spotted having quite a blast with a friend of hers at the place.

Kody, on the other hand, was at Flagstaff in Arizona, spending some quality time with the last of the Sister Wives, Robyn. Kody reportedly “doesn’t support” his daughter’s choices and remains uncomfortable with them. In conclusion, an insider revealed, “Kody has not supported Leon’s transition. He’s very much estranged from them.”

