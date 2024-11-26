Sister Wives' Kody Brown Cries And Apologizes to Meri — But She Has No Idea Why He’s So ‘Emotional’

Kody Brown’s sudden emotional apology left his ex-wife Meri Brown utterly clueless about his intentions. The exes bid their final goodbyes as Meri prepared to move out of her Arizona home in this week’s episode of Sister Wives season 19. After spending years separated from each other, Meri, the first wife in the Brown family, made the final decision to return to Utah. Yet, Kody was not very happy about the situation, per People.

"Karma's a bitch" 😬 On what would've been their 33rd anniversary, Kody helps Meri move out. Don't miss it on #SisterWives, Sunday at 10/9c! pic.twitter.com/EDu9OFNJCm — TLC Network (@TLC) November 23, 2024

The 55-year-old TLC star had promised to help Meri move out and so they spent their last few moments together when he burst into tears and said, "I'm sorry about the seven years.” But the father of 18, who is now married only to his fourth wife, clarified that he was past the 'anger phase' and could peacefully mourn the loss of his relationship with Meri. He bombarded his ex-wife with sentimental remarks, calling their separation the 'end of an era' and proclaiming Meri was his 'favorite ex-wife' of all.

Meanwhile, Meri, 53, who had been silently observing Kody’s reactions, spoke out, “It always blows me away that you get emotional like this. I just don't understand." The mother of one was shocked by his unexpected breakdown and said in the confessional, “He's saying it's the end of an era and I'm thinking it didn't have to be this way.” Meri could not wrap her head around the fact that her departure was making Kody emotional even though he did not care about their relationship all these years. “He has made it clear that he did not want me in his life. So why this emotion? ... I am floored. I don't know what to do with this,” Meri expressed.

Kody attempted to explain his emotional outburst by acknowledging the curb in their 33-year-long marriage. He was glad about their budding friendship but said it felt strange to be in that 'place.' Comparing his present to the life he once had 'three years ago,' the reality star mourned the loss without the burden of negative feelings. Sharing their final hug, Kody hinted at his approval for Meri considering a remarriage sometime in the future. He joked about even walking her down the aisle since they now have 'permission' to leave it all behind.

Kody and Meri tied the knot in 1990, which then gave way to the famous progressive polygamist Brown family. The patriarch married Christine Brown, Janelle Brown, and his present wife Robyn Brown over the years. Despite three decades of marriage, Kody and Meri share an only son, Leon. They officially ended their marriage through the church this year while their legal divorce dated back to 2014, per Today. There’s no turning back for Kody and Meri now.