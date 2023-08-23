‘Sister Wives’ Kody Brown Admits He ‘Could’ve Done Better’ as He Reflects on His Three Divorces

Kody Brown seems to have come to terms with his involvement in the recent breakups within his family. In the last couple of years, three of his spiritual wives, Christine (aged 51), Janelle (aged 54), and Meri (aged 52), publicly announced the conclusion of their marriages with the patriarch of the Brown family. The star of Sister Wives recently had a conversation with People magazine regarding his role in the dissolution of his three marriages.

“The process of this entire experience has a total rollercoaster ride, the rollercoaster was fun for a long time, even though it was challenging. We had a lot of challenges. It's just moved to a place where there's been a lot of heartbreak," Kody told the outlet.

In January, Meri officially confirmed the end of her 32-year marriage to Kody. Earlier, in December, Janelle also confirmed her separation from Kody, while Christine left the marriage in November 2021. At present, Kody's only remaining marriage is with Robyn Brown. Reflecting on his failures, Kody said, “I could have done a lot better. Every day I think about a place where if I would've managed things differently if I would've said something differently, we might have moved forward in a different way." He further admitted, "It's hard to say that because you get in a place where you feel like, ‘Is my life still headed the direction that it's supposed to?’”

Kody asserted that the breakdown began when trust within the family began to crumble. He explained, “We didn't find ourselves working together the same way, I felt like I became cynical about the future and I just couldn't see it." He added, "It's very complicated and nuanced relationships and there's so many different angles with the different people of these iterations, It was challenging and it was sad." Kody believes he didn't lead with a positive attitude. He said, "The unraveling of our family was just me in that leadership position stopped seeing the optimistic future.”

Kody characterizes Christine's departure as a significant wake-up call that stirred anger within him. He reflects, “I wasn't managing it right,” he says. “I was saying to Janelle, ‘We got to have a better relationship. We got to dig into this.’ But I wasn't feeling compassionate and loving and stuff like that.” Following these events, his marriages with both Janelle and Meri also unraveled. Kody explains that he made a conscious decision to acknowledge these separations and opted to "confront the situation" and "move forward."

The Browns have a total of 18 children, whose ages range from 7 to 29. Presently, Kody shared that he has managed to establish friendships with some of his former spouses. “Meri and I've gone through this cycle and we're at this place of friendship now, I'm hoping I get there with Janelle and Christine, but I'm still looking for reconciliation with Janelle," said Kody.

Kody believes that he's beginning to reconstruct his life after experiencing the three breakups. He expresses, “I feel like I've hit the bottom in a deep, deep swimming pool and I've pushed off the bottom and I'm headed to the surface. That's the optimism of today." He concluded, "Hoping that we move forward with a lot of forgiveness and find that place where love and grace prevail again. I feel like my confidence is coming back.”

