When 'Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Dashed Off to Mexico After a Fiery Clash with Ex-Husband Kody Brown

Sister Wives fame Janelle Brown set off for a lavish vacation to Mexico after a heated argument with her ex-husband Kody, the fight was so intense that it led to the temporary shutdown of the show’s production. Janelle, 54 years old, shared the news about her travel plans on Instagram. Posting a picture of her luggage with the caption, "Off to Mexico for a few days.

I always swear I'm going to pack light!!! But well, here we are." Although she hasn’t disclosed further details of her trip, this getaway comes in as an aftermath step to be away from Kody during filming for TLC.

As per The Sun, In the recent episode of Sister Wives, viewers saw a charged confrontation between the ex-couple Janelle and Kody in Arizona. The argument began with Janelle expressing her emotions on being gaslighted, but Kody interrupted her, commenting that she was using the term only because he had previously mentioned it.

Stress was amplified as Janelle accused Kody of gaslighting her constantly. Kody acknowledged that there was a family issue, asserting, "Everybody thinks I'm the bad guy," but he expressed low expectations of seeing anyone at Christmas time.

The Brown ex-couple, Kody and Janelle share six children, Logan, 29; Hunter, 26; Gabriel, 21; Garrison, 18; and daughters, Madison, 27, and Savanah, 18 and their relationship with their father is unnatural. During the heated argument, Kody charged that Janelle didn’t follow rules or take responsibility, which led to her feisty response, telling him to "shut your f**king mouth and let me talk to you for a minute."

This argument continued with Kody lashing out of the room, leaving Janelle to demand the producers to "shut it off." After Christine Brown departed from Kody, numerous Sister Wives fans called for the show’s cancellation. Meri Brown and Janelle also announced their separations from Kody Brown in December. In response to these complaints, TLC seems ready to take the next step.

Season 18 of Sister Wives premiered alongside Christine's spinoff show, Cooking with Just Christine, which began on YouTube. TLC shared clips from Cooking with Christine on Instagram, and a source close to the family has indicated that it's a test to gauge fan reactions. If viewers express genuine interest in spinoffs featuring Christine and Janelle, it may spell the end of Sister Wives as we know it.

For the family's story to continue, a new sister wife would need to join Kody. The insider explained, "If he can find a new wife and keep his story going, there will be more Sister Wives seasons. If not, it's going to come to an end, and there will be a spinoff – or spinoffs – and the family will move on with their next adventure."

Currently, Kody and his three ex-wives have minimal communication with each other, primarily gathering when filming is required or for special occasions involving their children. The tumultuous relationships within the family seem to be taking a toll on the show's future, leaving fans and the network to ponder the next steps in the Brown family's journey.

