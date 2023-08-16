‘Sister Wives’ Fans Think Christine Brown Secretly Married David Woolley After Seeing ‘Clue’ in Video

Is Christine Brown officially a "Woolley?" The fans of the TLC show Sister Wives speculate Christine has secretly tied the knot with fiance David Woolley. The rumors were born after people spotted a possible "clue" in the video she posted on her Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christine Brown (@christine_brownsw)

Also Read: ‘Sister Wives’ Star Mykelti Brown Shows off Her Drastic Weight Loss in Her New Vacation Pictures

The couple announced their engagement in April 2023. However, no plans for a marriage ceremony were discussed, but a recent video on Christine's social media prompted fans to wonder if the couple had already said, "I do." The 51-year-old promoted the health and wellness brand Plexus when fans noticed the "clue"- a wedding band.

The short clip contained several pictures of Christine with the pink 'weight loss' drink. But fans were more interested in the big ring on her finger, per The US Sun. The screenshots of her video were posted on the internet forum dedicated exclusively to the TLC series. A Reddit fan, u/sheepskinrugger, posted the screenshot along with a caption.

"In the first pic, she's only wearing her engagement ring; but in the following two, it looks like there's a wedding ring on there as well," the fan wrote. Others quickly joined in, and another fan, u/Individual_Meat_7553, echoed, "Yeah, no kidding. She probably gets updates from the courthouse anytime any one of them files any kind of paperwork."

Also Read: ‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown Shares a ‘Creepy Video’ With Daughter Maddie : “They Are Listening!”

u/Dangerous_Duck_1928 assumed, "They could have had a religious marriage and waited on the marriage certificate so the public wouldn't find out yet." A third fan, u/Inevitable_Front4078, agreed, "They could be on their honeymoon now and had gotten married overseas as well."

However, some fans pointed that it was not true and debunked all rumors. A fan, u/MameDennis1974, said, "That's just her engagement ring. It had multiple bands on it." u/Ordinary-Nectarine81 declared, "It's three bands twisted into one. Kind of like a puzzle ring. It will be interesting to see what kind of wedding band goes with it."

Also Read: ‘Sister Wives’ Meri Brown Misses Late Parents’ as She Visits Their Tombstone: “Nothing Can Replace Them”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christine Brown (@christine_brownsw)

Christine has been living her best life after her separation from ex-Kody Brown. She also started her weight loss journey and has frequently showed off her slender body. After calling it quits with Kody in November 2021, the reality TV star focused on herself and flaunted her "fit frame" in pictures from London with family.

But the bride-to-be isn't done yet. She plans to shed more kilos before she walks down the aisle with her fiance Woolley. She previously told the outlet her plans regarding her 'dream' wedding ceremony. A source close to her said, "She works out every day. She's like super dedicated to the 'hot mom' comeback thing."

When the outlet questioned how much more she's aiming to lose, the insider revealed, "Oh, probably 20 more pounds." And added, "She's happy with how far she's come, and David thinks she's perfect. So it's not like she's putting a lot of pressure on herself to lose more weight."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christine Brown (@christine_brownsw)

The source also reported that Christine is determined to look her best self at her much-anticipated wedding with Woolley. "I think it's more about how she wants to look in a wedding dress, and, of course, cameras will be around." The 59-year-old Woolley has eight kids and several grandkids, and a huge extended family that he's close to.

When Christine officially introduced him on social media, he excitedly said, "I am glad to be here! And I am really excited to be with Christine- the future is really bright!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Woolley (@david__woolley)

References:

https://www.the-sun.com/entertainment/8845995/sister-wives-fans-christine-brown-david-woolley-married/

More from Inquisitr

'Sister Wives' Fame Meri Brown Seeks Professional Help To Heal After Splitting From Ex Kody Brown

‘Sister Wives’ Mykelti Brown’s Hubby Threw Shade at His Wife in New Post Amid Her Vacay