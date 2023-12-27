'Sister Wives' Fans Notice New Detail in Recent Pics, Request Her To 'Be Yourself'

Meri Brown wished her followers a "Merry Christmas" on Monday by sharing a festive picture of herself on Instagram. However, fans pleaded with Meri to return to her true self after seeing a detail in a recent picture that gave the celebrity a whole new appearance. She captioned her picture "Merry Christmas Y'all! Hoping you have a beautiful and magical day surrounded by friends and family!" per The Sun.

The TV personality's shot seemed to have been significantly edited, with the edges of her face washed off and facial characteristics smoothed over. Fans were quick to notice and one of them wrote, "Meri, you know those filters don't work in real life, right...?" Another fan wrote, "Too much filter!" A third one wrote, "Why does she look so different?!" A fourth one wrote, "I agree. She looks better without the filter."

There was another user who pointed out, "Very filtered. Be yourself." However, some of the users stood in her support and one of them wrote, "To every single one of you saying “why filter?” Each of you have and do use filters when you post a selfie…. Why do you care. Like the pic or don’t and move on. All of those “why filter?” comments are unnecessary." A second one jotted down, "Happy Honda days Meri don’t let the haters stop you from doing ya thang."

According to several fans who have noticed a significant clue, Meri may be the first ex-wife from Sister Wives to remove Kody Brown's last name from her name. Meri, 52, and Kody, 54, had been together since their first official marriage in 1990. Kody's spiritual weddings to Janelle Brown and Christine Brown in 1993 and 1994, respectively, marked the beginning of his polygamist household. And now, Meri may have shared a picture of a Christmas ornament on Instagram to officially announce that she has changed her name. One Reddit user shared a screenshot of the story and the text read, "Please bring me pink & white sparkly countertops with rounded edges. Oh, and a new BFF." Interestingly, it was sent to "Santa Clause" at the North Pole and signed "Meri Caroline Davenport."

Fans were quick to jump in and support her new name after the divorce. One fan commented, "Meri Davenport is SUCH a good name!!! "Meri Brown" is plain and meh." Another one said, "We have a fast food chain here in Canada called Mary Brown’s. Always makes me think of Meri and how her name is so fuddy duddy. 🤣 ‘Meri Davenport’ is so much better!" A third one wrote in her support, "Agree! It’s much more suitable to her first name! Happy to see this Meri deserves to be her own self …. I mean it’s obvious now she’s been on her own for years anyway! Happy for you Meri!" A fourth user said, "The postcard ornament to Santa is indeed asking for him to bring her 'a new BFF'. It’s just a joke from her current “forever BFF.” It’s super cute and I love the new name!"

