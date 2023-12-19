‘Sister Wives’ Fans in Awe as Mykelti, Ysabel and Aspyn Brown Look Like 'Triplets' in Rare Snap

'Sisters' of the Sister Wives star Mykelti, Ysabel, and Aspyn Brown look like "triplets" in a new "sisterly-bond" snap on social media. Fans are assured the three daughters of Kody and Christine Brown are so identical that it's nearly impossible to differentiate. The 27-year-old posted a photo with her siblings on Instagram.

Fans couldn't wrap their heads around how similar the sisters looked in the rare photo. The TLC star posted a loved-up photo with her siblings on her social media handle, and users online couldn't take their eyes off them looking so alike, per The Sun. Alongside the post, she captioned a lengthy emotional note on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

She dedicated a poem to the sisterhood and wrote, "Sisters, Sisters/ There were never such devoted sisters/ Never had to have a chaperon no sir/ I'm here to keep my eye on her. Caring, sharing/ Every little thing that we are wearing/ When a certain gentleman arrived from Rome/ She wore the dress and I stayed home. All kinds of weather/ We stick together/ The same in the rain or sun/ Two different faces/ But in tight places/ We think, and we act as one."

Mykelti stood between her sisters, smiling wide at the camera. She wore a black quirky graphic t-shirt under a zip-up sweatshirt, leaving her hair open and loose. Meanwhile, 21-year-old Ysabel donned a black leather jacket over a green sweater and tied her hair in a twisted braid. 28-year-old Aspyn beamed in a blue denim and sage green beanie.

Fans were in awe of the sisters' identical faces and took to the comment section to share their views. An Instagram fan, @mamashark93, wrote, "Your mom literally said, 'Copy... Paste Paste Paste.' Lol, you all are gorgeous!" Another fan, @sianleigh09, echoed, "Literally look like triplets, lol." A third, @inadandelionskyy, agreed, "Literally triplets but also... Mykelti + Aspen = Ysabel."

Meanwhile, others praised their mother, Christine, and their beautiful bonds. A fan, @jabandonnelvive, complimented, "Your mother's genes are strong." @george.connie commented, "You all are doing so well in life. Never watched the show till this year. Your mama raised you right, and you listened."

Some fans gushed over the sisters and their collective beauty. An Instagram fan, @mcbowersox, said, "You are all so beautiful! It's crazy how much you all look alike." Another fan, @miamariawinsedal, admired, "You all have the same smile, beautiful!" @wallinwilliams appreciated, "You all look gorgeous; you look so much like your mom! Love this picture! Happy Holidays."

When their mother, Christine Brown, got married, the girls were present to commemorate the love between their mom and stepdad, David Woolley. However, their other sister Gwendlyn was nowhere to be found in the ceremony, and Mykelti revealed if she knew the reason for her sister's absence.

"I honestly don't know. I don't know. Gwendlyn didn't tell me why she wasn't there," Mykelti said, per Entertainment Tonight. "When she didn't show up, it was kind of a shock to me. I didn't know that she wasn't going to be there. That's her [question.]"

