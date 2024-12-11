'Sister Wives' Fans Aren’t Buying Robyn Brown’s Fake Tears — And They Even Have a Theory For It

Sister Wives star Robyn Brown, has become a talking point among fans for her emotional outbursts on the show. According to CheatSheet, over the years, her frequent crying—often without visible tears—has earned her the nickname 'Sobbin' Robyn.' Fans aren’t buying her emotional displays, with many speculating that her tears are not genuine but rather induced with a clever trick.

Sobbin Robyn really needs to stop - you came into the family and now there’s no family. The end. #SisterWives pic.twitter.com/kQzK0TgDcS — John Yates (@JohnYates327) January 2, 2023

Many argue that it's all a bit too theatrical. Viewers noted that Brown's crying often involves scrunching her face, raising her voice, and wiping non-existent tears while checking her fingers for mascara smudges. This has not only annoyed audiences but also fueled speculation about deeper psychological motivations behind her behavior.

Robyn has somehow made every one of these break-ups with the other wives about herself. She performatively walked off then came back minutes later as they continued to film lol. #sisterwives pic.twitter.com/1tEzhZMeJH — SamoanDumpling🥟🌺 (@SystemicDunking) November 20, 2023

A prominent theory, detailed by a fan, suggests that Brown's actions may align with traits of Histrionic Personality Disorder (HPD). Viewers argue that her exaggerated emotional expressions, penchant for dramatic language, and constant need for attention are symptomatic of the condition. Her behavior on the show, including dominating group conversations and reframing situations to draw attention to herself, is further cited as potential evidence of HPD.

For instance, during confessionals about polygamy, Brown often took center stage despite being the newest addition to the family, a fact that baffled both viewers and her fellow sister wives. Additionally, her attempt at rewriting family history by replacing a portrait of Kody Brown's children with one featuring her own, has also been highlighted as an example of penchant for drama. Critics also argued that Robyn’s choices—like having Kody adopt her children while still maintaining contact with their biological father, was manipulative and self-serving.

A Reddit thread discussing Robyn’s crying also noted that her crying acts as a stalling mechanism. One remarked, “She squints her eyes, dabs her nose, and organizes her thoughts…There are never any actual tears...really really confusing.” Another critic suggested, “I think she uses it to shut down anyone holding her accountable. Then she uses it to stall.” In a similar vein, a comment also read, “She does it for sympathy and to prove she’s an empath and an innocent, misunderstood victim.” According to The Things, viewers of the show have also proposed that Robyn induces her fake crying by prolonged staring at production lights which is known to naturally cause eyes to water.

Gwendlyn Brown, Christine Brown’s daughter, also once weighed in on Robyn’s tearless crying, sharing her observations in her reaction videos. “Was it just me, or were there like no tears?” Gwendlyn commented while watching a clip of Robyn crying during the Sister Wives Season 17 reunion. She revealed that mocking Robyn’s crying has become a running joke among the Brown siblings. “If we say anything rude about her, it’s the amount of crying that she does, and that’s it,” Gwendlyn said.