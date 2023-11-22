'Sister Wives' Fame Kody Brown Faces Financial Woes, Nearly $5K Behind on Arizona Property Taxes

Sister Wives star Kody Brown is facing financial challenges, falling behind on nearly $5,000 in property taxes on his Arizona estate after the departure of his successful wives Meri, Christine, and Janelle. The reality TV patriarch, aged 54, co-owns an $890,000 mansion in Flagstaff, Arizona, with his remaining wife Robyn, 45. Together, they also possess four parcels of land known as Coyote Pass, intended for building homes. The U.S. Sun reports that Kody is currently in arrears, owing a total of $4,858.73 in property taxes due on November 1, 2023.

‘Sister Wives’ star Kody Brown and his last remaining wife, Robyn Brown, are behind nearly $5,000 in property taxes for their Arizona Coyote Pass land. https://t.co/OWmotBIsP7 — In Touch Weekly (@intouchweekly) November 21, 2023

Also Read: Kody Brown of ‘Sister Wives’ Says Ex Meri Brown Doesn’t ‘Share Resources’ and Shouldn’t Get Part of Land

According to information from the Coconino Treasurer, Kody, along with his former wife Janelle, 54, owes $890.15, including interest, on their Coyote Pass land. Another parcel linked to Kody, Meri, 52, and Janelle is behind $1,246.77 in taxes, including interest. Kody and Robyn owe $1,292.42 in taxes on one of their Coyote Pass lands and an additional $890.15, including interest, for the second plot. Although the taxes on their house have been settled, they still owe $539.24, including interest, on a plot of land adjacent to their residence.

The financial strain apparently comes after the departures of Meri, Janelle, and Christine in recent years. The Brown family purchased Coyote Pass in Flagstaff, Arizona, for $820,000 in 2018. The plan was to divide the property into five parcels, allowing Kody and his four wives to build separate homes. Notably, Janelle retains ownership of the land despite the breakup, as Kody and Janelle paid off the plot on June 2, 2023. In contrast, Christine signed over her parcel to Kody and Robyn for a mere $10 on July 28, 2022. Meri, who primarily resides in Utah, still owns her property.

'Sister Wives' Stars Kody and Janelle Brown Pay Off Shared $820K Coyote Pass Property 6 Months After Announcing Their Split Kody and his then-wives — Meri, Christine, Janelle and Robyn — bought the property for $820,000 roughly five years ago. pic.twitter.com/r6oWZYpw0w — Soulwell Publishing Group® (@SoulwellPublish) June 22, 2023

Also Read: 'Sister Wives' Kody Brown Admits Being In "Fake Love" With Meri Brown For Seven Years: "It's a Goodbye"

These women have long been pillars of financial support, each running successful businesses. Meri owns the Utah bed and breakfast Lizzie’s Heritage Inn and is a top trainer for LuLaRoe, an online clothing boutique. Christine sells Plexus products, while Janelle owns a fitness company called Strive.

If you watch Sister Wives this is Mary Browns Bed and Breakfast in Parowan Utah pic.twitter.com/0ZQfMNOQtQ — Motomom/Gram❤️❤️ (@Motomom128302) December 27, 2021

Also Read: ‘Sister Wives’ Star Kody Brown Says He Doesn't "Ever Want to Talk to Janelle Again”

Christine announced her split from Kody in November 2021, moving to Utah with their daughter Truely. She subsequently announced her engagement to David Woolley in April. Janelle, who announced her split in December 2022, faced accusations from Kody regarding COVID-19 rules, causing a rift in their relationship. Meri's split from Kody was revealed in January, and the current season is showcasing the aftermath. The challenges faced by the family continue, as seen in the upcoming episodes where the Browns navigate the complexities of their changing relationships.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ethan Miller

The financial and personal struggles of the Sister Wives star underscore the complexities of polygamous relationships and the impact of departures on both the emotional and financial aspects of the family dynamic. As the season unfolds, viewers will witness the family's attempts to navigate these challenges while facing the uncertainties of the future.

More from Inquisitr

‘Sister Wives’ Star Mykelti Brown Criticized for Twins’ Safety, She Quickly Claps Back at Trolls

'Sister Wives' Fame Christine Claims Janelle Continues to Live With Kody Because She “Has Nothing”