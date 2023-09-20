Emotions were at their peak in the latest episode of Sister Wives as Robyn Brown expressed her sorrow over her broken relationship with Christine Brown. The episode, which aired on Sunday, September 17, explored the family’s struggles following Kody Brown’s separation from Christine, with Robyn sharing her point of view and Christine suggesting a different perspective.

Robyn, 44, was sentimental while talking to Meri Brown, explaining how she had always wanted to have a slightly better relationship with Christine. "I always thought that [Christine] would eventually open herself to a relationship with me, you know, figure that stuff out. … I tried very hard to be kind with her," Robyn told Meri.

As per US magazine, Confessing her feelings, Robyn revealed that she had often tried to reach out to Christine and nurture a friendship before their separation. However, as per her claims, Christine’s response towards her was consistently negative, with Christine telling her, "I'm just jealous of you." Robyn shared her regret over the shattered relationship, asserting, "I just don't know how to come to terms with the heartbreak of it."

On the other hand, 51-year-old Christine had a completely different opinion regarding the situation. She asserted, "If it bothered her that she didn't have a relationship with me, she should've said, 'Hey, why don't we have a relationship? Can we be friends?'" She added, "But I want you to know, I would've rejected her friendship anyway. To be completely honest."

Christine further explained that her decision to reject any friendship with Robyn was based on trust issues, stating, "If Robyn approached me and wanted to be friends, I would've not been friends still. Because I couldn't trust her."

The complicated dynamics of the Brown family have been the focal point of Sister Wives, especially in the latest season. The show has swirled around the crumbled relationships between Kody and his wives, with tensions buzzing between Janelle and Kody. In the latest episode, Christine tried to convince Janelle to move back to Utah with her, and they also talked about Kody’s wish for them to be "better sister wives." Janelle said, "I'm sorry, plural marriage doesn't require that you're always best friends with your sister wife. So I think we need to get over this."

Christine was agitated during an interview when discussing Kody’s expectations. She asserted, “I was a great sister wife to Janelle. Meri? Not so much, but I don’t think [Kody] cares about Meri, He’s basically saying, ‘Because you’re not the best sister wife to Robyn, I’m not interested in having a relationship with you.'”

She further said, "He had a great relationship with Robyn for years, yet he wasn’t attracted to her? Oh yeah, that’d be Meri. He’s full of s–t, I’m sorry. That’s ridiculous.” In response to the family’s discussions, Kody explained his request "wasn't ever really about Robyn." Explaining further he said, “I wanted Christine to be better to everybody and about everybody.” As the Sister Wives saga continues, viewers can expect more revelations and challenges in the Brown family's dynamic.

