‘Sister Wives’ Stars Christine and Kody Brown Had Intense Lunch Meetup; Fans Spotted a Subtle Diss

The Sister Wives exes meet-up rounded off with an intense lunch during the latest episode of the reality TV drama on TLC. Fans believe Christine Brown took a subtle but savage diss at her ex-husband, Kody Brown, while they discussed their lives and children after going their separate ways.

The new season's first episode began with the 51-year-old sitting with her ex at a Mexican restaurant, per The US Sun. And the conversation wasn't smooth sailing, obviously. The ex-couple didn't hold back and divulged confessions that were hard to swallow. For instance, Kody admitted he didn't ever want to see her (Christine) again.

The 54-year-old also confessed he "wants to spend some time hating her." Other topics of their sit-down meeting included the upcoming holiday schedule and where the entire family will be on Christmas. The duo also talked about Kody's concerns related to COVID-19, and he wants everyone in Christine's family to be tested before coming over for the holidays.

Christine shared in a confessional she totally forgot about Kody's obsession with Coronavirus restrictions and how intense he could get. After the heated discussions over family and life, the scene switched to a large Mexican platter sitting on the table. Fans spotted Christine apparently devouring an enormous plate of Nachos. Kody has a longstanding history with his ex-wife indulging in the Mexican delicacy.

A fan of the TLC show dedicated a whole thread on Reddit. The fan, u/new2thenet, posted, "Did you see what Christine was eating at the Mexican restaurant during her sit down with Kody?" Another fan, u/mr_guilty, quipped, "Sour. Just like his demeanor."

A second, u/Then_Campaign7264, commented, "Someone in Production or in the Brown family loves a good dramatic arch where the story circles back to the beginning of the story, but the tables have turned. Now, it's Kody who appears grotesque to the beautiful Christine and the audience."

u/Separate_Farm7131 said, "I hope she was really, really sloppy and gross while she ate them. Revenge." A fourth fan, u/laughter_corgis, added, "I'm hoping it was nachos!!!" For a memory refresher, Kody mentioned Christine eating nachos in his memoir.

The book revealed the polygamous man second-guessing his love interest in her after watching her eat nachos. This was another reason for the incompatibility between the two; however, it impacted Christine emotionally. He referred to her as cute but a "little chubby" in his memoir.

Kody said, "Christine went into the Quickie Mart and bought herself what seemed like the largest portion of chili cheese nachos that I'd ever seen. I had at that moment, but the sight of this chubby girl in my car devouring chili cheese nachos for breakfast put the brakes on our relationship."

Although Christine never knew he had a problem with her nacho consumption, Kody admitted his attraction towards her wavered merely because she loved and ate the famous tortilla chips. The pieces to the puzzle fit perfectly if she ordered nachos while lunching with her ex, which meant a subtle stab.

Also, the cheesy nachos are possibly a reason for her compatibility with her now fiance, David Woolley, as she enjoyed a nacho night with him in April 2023. Maybe to throw a shade at former husband Kody.

