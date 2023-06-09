'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Renovates The Backyard For Her 'Grandkids to Come Play'

Thriving post-separation from Kody Brown, Sister Wives star Christine Brown shares a peek at stunning backyard renovations in her new home with fiancé David Woolley, promising an incredible outdoor area. Christine is transforming her Utah home into a family-friendly haven. Sharing a video on Instagram, she gave her followers a detailed tour of the backyard renovations, reported PEOPLE.

With visible excitement in her voice, she proudly showcased the various improvements she made. She began with the expanded deck, highlighting its newfound spaciousness and the addition of stairs. "This is the new deck and our view, except it's huge. The deck used to be very very small and now there's stairs," Brown said.

"Mom, you do realize that at this point, I could sneak out of my window at night," playfully teased Truely, Christine's daughter. Brown's other daughter responded, "Oh my gosh, Truely!" while Christine chuckled and made her way downstairs toward the construction area in the yard.

Following that, Christine proceeds to reveal her vision for a spacious counter area, envisioning it as a perfect spot for an appealing drink setup. She also outlines her plans for including a hot tub, shed, fire pit and garden within the backyard. Moreover, she wants to allocate space for a playground dedicated to her grandchildren, a sunken trampoline, and an area suitable for RVs.

As the tour nears its end, she turns to her daughters, who are filming and poses the question, "Isn't it pretty?" and then adds, "It's truly beautiful," expressing her satisfaction with the outcome of the renovations. Driven by her desire to create a delightful space for her future grandchildren, Christine captioned her post, "I'm getting my backyard ready for grandkids to come play."

The renovations appear to be a catalyst for a fresh chapter in Christine's life. After being in a polyamorous marriage with Kody Brown and three other women for 25 years, Christine embarked on a new journey. In April 2023, she announced her engagement to David Woolley, her boyfriend of four months. This exciting development came after her separation from Kody over a year ago and eight months after expressing her desire for a monogamous relationship.

After parting ways with Kody, she revealed to PEOPLE her thoughts and feelings: "I want a partnership. I want a guy who actually loves me and wants to be with me intimately. The attraction needs to be there. There needs to be mutual chemistry. But I love the idea of a romantic relationship, eventually."

Fans expressed their joy when Christine and David went public with their relationship on Valentine's Day. They shared pictures of each other on Instagram and continued to showcase their quality time together with Christine's children and their weekend getaways on social media.

With her captivating backyard renovations, engagement, and the acquisition of a new home, Christine appears to be wholeheartedly embracing the future with enthusiasm and excitement. Her admirers are thrilled and supportive of her journey.