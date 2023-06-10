'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Reveals Results of Her Diet, Says She Wants to Lose 20 Lbs Before Wedding

Sister Wives star Christine Brown unveiled the incredible and fruitful results of her intense diet on Instagram during the promotion of the weight loss shake, Plexus. The reality television star has set a target to shed a few more pounds in time for her wedding day.

Christine has left her fans wonder-struck with the results of her incredible weight loss journey in recent events from her Instagram. The Sister Wives alum has been actively promoting Plexus - a shake specifically designed to lose weight, full of health benefits as she mentions in the captions of her promo reels.

Christine looked almost unrecognizable as she unveiled the results of being consistent with her plan to lose weight and switch to a healthier and more active lifestyle. The video featuring her results shows a gradual decrease in her waistline followed by a slimmer face.

In the caption, she emphasizes her journey of losing weight and the method that worked in her case. She mentioned that apart from her loyalty to Plexus, she also googled 'Gut health & weight loss'. This search revealed the importance and vitality of the gut in order to lose weight.

She found the entire ordeal 'fascinating' during the process of learning and hence decided to commit herself to working towards a healthier lifestyle. "I choose these products because they get to the root of the issue, aka gut health = weight loss and a better living," said Christine.

She shared another video of herself promoting the health drink in which she urges her fans to get 'summer ready' with her, insinuating her soon-to-happen wedding. The video features a fun snippet of Christine dancing and having fun while shaking a few weight loss shake bottles.

She appeared to be wearing a chic black top followed by classic blue denim and had her hair up in an elegant ponytail. As the video progresses, she followed the same gesture and appeared to be having even more fun with shaking the bottles. This time she rocked a sublime plum top and black pants while her blonde hair was let loose.

The mother of six is gearing up to pledge her eternal love to her fiance and the love of her life, David Woolley. According to sources from The Sun, Christine plans to shed off around 20 lbs by the time her gorgeous summer wedding arrives later this year.

Woolley is often observed alongside his soon-to-be wife as she posts precious memories alongside her fiance. In one such post, Christine shared a sneak peek into a Nacho-themed date night the two appeared to be having. She shared a carousel of images that featured a heartwarming picture of Woolley attempting to feed a very gleeful Christine.